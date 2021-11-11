Creighton basketball overcomes growing pains and holds on for win over Kennesaw State

The growing pains were evident for a young Creighton team that spent its second game of the year struggling to find offense on the worst 3-point shooting night in coach Greg McDermott's tenure.

They did find a solution — and they'll certainly celebrate the fact they avoided an upset defeat with a gutsy effort defensively.

But the Jays' 51-44 win didn't have the aesthetically pleasing array of highlights that their season debut produced. The dunks, the 3s, the dominant surge. This time, they had issues pulling away from Kennesaw State during a clunky second half Thursday.

It wasn't until freshman Ryan Nembhard made two free throws with 20 seconds left that the CU home crowd could exhale. A bucket out of a post-up by senior Ryan Hawkins on the possession before stretched a three-point lead to 49-44 with one minute left.

"It takes a lot of mental toughness and grit to defend when you're missing open shot after open shot," McDermott said. "That's really difficult to do, especially with young guys."

Creighton finished the night 1 of 19 from 3-point range. The 5.3% 3-point percentage was the worst since McDermott became CU's coach in 2010.