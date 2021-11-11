Creighton basketball overcomes growing pains and holds on for win over Kennesaw State

The growing pains were evident for a young Creighton team that spent its second game of the year struggling to find offense on the worst 3-point shooting night in coach Greg McDermott's tenure.
They did find a solution — and they'll certainly celebrate the fact they avoided an upset defeat with a gutsy effort defensively.
But the Jays' 51-44 win didn't have the aesthetically pleasing array of highlights that their season debut produced. The dunks, the 3s, the dominant surge. This time, they had issues pulling away from Kennesaw State during a clunky second half Thursday.
It wasn't until freshman Ryan Nembhard made two free throws with 20 seconds left that the CU home crowd could exhale. A bucket out of a post-up by senior Ryan Hawkins on the possession before stretched a three-point lead to 49-44 with one minute left.
"It takes a lot of mental toughness and grit to defend when you're missing open shot after open shot," McDermott said. "That's really difficult to do, especially with young guys."
Creighton finished the night 1 of 19 from 3-point range. The 5.3% 3-point percentage was the worst since McDermott became CU's coach in 2010.
The Jays (2-0) eventually did abandon their jump shots, turning down open looks as they worked the ball around the court until they found an open driving lane or a passing window to link up with a big man.
It's how they won the game.
Freshman Trey Alexander's coast-to-coast layup in transition put Creighton up 28-26 with 16 minutes left. Alex O'Connell had a driving layup and he dropped in a floater on back-to-back possessions to stretch the advantage to 36-28 with 11 minutes left.
Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner slammed home two dunks on consecutive possessions. Then Hawkins' two free throws the next time down made it 42-32 with 8:28 remaining.
"It was good for us — it was a good lesson for us to learn from defensively especially, but also offensively," O'Connell said. "There's some takeaways from (Thursday)."
But Kennesaw State (0-2) didn't go away.
It's a team that returned all five of its starters from a year ago and played Iowa State tough in a defeat two nights earlier. The Owls had one possession late where they grabbed four offensive rebounds before sinking a mid-range jumper.
KSU junior Demond Robinson trimmed the deficit to 47-44 with a putback at the 1:51 mark. The Owls' go-to scorer, Spencer Rodgers, tried a 3-pointer that would have tied the game on the next possession, but his shot rimmed out.
And the Jays held on from there.
They ended up holding Kennesaw State to 26.2% shooting. The Owls missed their first 14 shots out of halftime.
Creighton's 51 points were the fewest in a win since it beat Missouri State 50-49 in 2008. The 44 points for KSU were the fewest by a Division I CU opponent in eight years.
"Even though it was a short prep, I was really proud of our guys' ability to take what we ask them to do and execute it on the floor defensively," McDermott said. "Because without that, we don't win this game."
