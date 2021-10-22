Creighton basketball players organize Bluejays Fan Fest to get piece of the NIL pie

Creighton freshman Trey Alexander posted a tweet in July to declare he was open for business, willing to listen to marketing opportunities from companies that might want to capitalize on his stature as a college athlete.
He was surprised by the responses.
"I didn't know what to expect because I haven't played a game of college yet," said Alexander, who joined the CU program four months ago. "I didn't know if people would be that interested."
They were. Soon he was asking his parents for advice and passing along contract proposals to a family friend for review.
The NCAA now allows athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) without jeopardizing their eligibility or amateur status.
The policy change is reshaping the highest levels of college sports. The top on-field performers and biggest social media stars are able to make thousands just by endorsing brands and products.
And it's definitely on the minds of Creighton players, who suit up for a program that annually ranks among the nation's leaders in attendance. If the CU brand resonates so definitively in Omaha, how can they also capitalize on the program's appeal?
The Jays' biggest NIL venture thus far debuts Saturday. The Creighton team is hosting a fan fest at 7 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.
The NCAA's interim NIL rules advise schools to avoid arranging deals on the players' behalf, so the school isn't involved here. Creighton players joined with a marketing company from Cincinnati to attract sponsors, build a website (BluejaysBasketballFanFest.com), manage ticketing and handle the event's logistics.
The players will get a cut of the revenue. Tickets are $5 apiece.
And they hope to interact with as many folks as possible. They're planning for autographs, photos, shooting battles, Q&A sessions and more. They'll put on a show too, with a 5-on-5 scrimmage and dunk contest.
The players want to have fun with all of this, Alexander said, but the key is not getting consumed with NIL objectives.
"It's cool to have a little extra change in your pocket," Alexander said. "But at the end of the day, I'm here for basketball. If I reach my goals, I don't have to worry about anything that has to do with NIL. If I get to the NBA, that's the ultimate goal."
Alexander now has a deal with an apparel company, DreamPrints Gear, based in his hometown of Oklahoma City. And he's got personalized wristbands available via Stand With Bands, a business started locally to promote athletes and their charitable causes.
Senior Ryan Hawkins hosted a camp in his hometown of Atlantic, Iowa. Senior Alex O'Connell said he agreed to do a couple social media posts per month for a jewelry company. Senior KeyShawn Feazell tweeted Wednesday that he has some apparel for sale.
"This thing is long overdue, but it is wild. It's a different world," O'Connell said. "I won't be stressing about it. If something presents itself, so be it. That'd be awesome.
"I do think it's something that could shoot up and take off even more during the season, just because we'll be on TV and have social media guys' names get out there. I think it could get even bigger."
Saturday's event might be just the start.
