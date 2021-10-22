Creighton basketball players organize Bluejays Fan Fest to get piece of the NIL pie

The NCAA's interim NIL rules advise schools to avoid arranging deals on the players' behalf, so the school isn't involved here. Creighton players joined with a marketing company from Cincinnati to attract sponsors, build a website (BluejaysBasketballFanFest.com), manage ticketing and handle the event's logistics.

The players will get a cut of the revenue. Tickets are $5 apiece.

And they hope to interact with as many folks as possible. They're planning for autographs, photos, shooting battles, Q&A sessions and more. They'll put on a show too, with a 5-on-5 scrimmage and dunk contest.

The players want to have fun with all of this, Alexander said, but the key is not getting consumed with NIL objectives.

"It's cool to have a little extra change in your pocket," Alexander said. "But at the end of the day, I'm here for basketball. If I reach my goals, I don't have to worry about anything that has to do with NIL. If I get to the NBA, that's the ultimate goal."

Alexander now has a deal with an apparel company, DreamPrints Gear, based in his hometown of Oklahoma City. And he's got personalized wristbands available via Stand With Bands, a business started locally to promote athletes and their charitable causes.