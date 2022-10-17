Creighton basketball ranked No. 9 in preseason AP poll

The Bluejays are hanging out with college basketball's blue bloods to start the 2022-23 season.

For the first time in school history, the Creighton men's basketball team landed in the Associated Press preseason top 10.

The Jays are ranked No. 9 — highest of all Big East teams — in the poll released Monday morning. Creighton is just behind Duke (No. 7) and UCLA (No. 8) and just ahead of No. 10 Arkansas, which could face the Bluejays in the Maui Invitational.

National 2022 runner-up North Carolina is preseason No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, Baylor and Kansas — who tied for fifth — the Blue Devils, Bruins, Bluejays and Razorbacks. Villanova is the only other Big East team ranked at No. 16. Two of Creighton's nonconference opponents — Texas (No. 12) and Texas Tech (No. 25) are also in the preseason Top 25. Among Big Ten teams, Indiana is No. 13, Michigan is No. 22 and Illinois is No. 23.

It's the fifth time Creighton has been a preseason AP Top 25 team, joining Bluejay squads from 2006-07 (No. 19), 2012-13 (No. 16), 2016-17 (No. 22) and 2020-21 (No. 11). All four of those teams reached the NCAA tournament and two of them — 2016-17 and 2020-21 — got as high as No. 7 in the polls.

These Jays, returning three double-digit scorers and five major contributors from last year's team, are expected to do more.

Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Kalkbrenner are projected 2023 NBA draft picks. So is Baylor Scheierman, a South Dakota State transfer who won 2022 Summit League Player of the Year.

With trips to the Maui Invitational and Texas, Creighton has scheduled like a team with top-shelf expectations, too.

"The ultimate goal for our team is a national championship," Scheierman said at CU's media day. "To win a lot of games, and I think if we do that, everybody's individual goals will come true, as well."