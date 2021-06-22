Creighton basketball receives NCAA penalties for violation by former assistant

» The university will prohibit complimentary admission to home games for all prospects and coaches in November 2021 (self-imposed by the university).

» A two-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

Tuesday's ruling was the fifth set of sanctions handed out by the infractions committee to programs linked to the fraud scandal.

The committee’s June 5, 2020, decision to ban Oklahoma State from the 2021 NCAA tournament signaled that harsh penalties were on the way for implicated schools.

OSU immediately entered the appeal process. The Cowboys were able to participate in the 2021 postseason but their case is still pending. A former assistant took bribes to influence the prospective pro players he coached.

A November ruling addressed Alabama's links to the fraud scheme. The Crimson Tide's basketball program was placed on probation for three years and fined $5,000. A former Alabama administrator received money from a financial adviser to set up meetings with a player's parent.