Creighton basketball releases full nonconference schedule, season opener set for Nov. 9

Creighton men's basketball released its complete nonconference schedule on Thursday.
Much of the schedule had previously been announced or reported, including Nebraska on Nov. 16 (Gavitt Tipoff Games), Iowa State on Dec. 4 (Big East-Big 12 Battle), Arizona State on Dec. 14 (second leg of a home-and-home series) and the Paradise Jam (Nov. 19-22 in the U.S. Virgin Islands).
A new announcement is the Bluejays' neutral-site game against BYU on Dec. 11 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Cougars made the NCAA tournament last season as a No. 6 seed but lost in the first round.
“We’re excited to play BYU at the Sanford Pentagon in December," CU coach Greg McDermott said. "The folks at Sanford Health run first-class events and the Pentagon is an incredible facility. Our fans will love the proximity and the chance to play a well-coached team that’s finished in the top 25 the past two seasons. It is a great game for our young team.”
After an exhibition game against Upper Iowa on Oct. 30, Creighton officially opens the season Nov. 9 at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Jays also play nonconference home games against Kennesaw State (Nov. 11), SIU Edwardsville (Nov. 27) and North Dakota State (Dec. 4).
"We're not afraid to play good teams," McDermott said. "We're going to continue to do that. It's what our guys want to do and I think it's part of growing as a program. It's OK to challenge yourself against really good teams and see what happens. Hopefully that prepares you for what's coming in January and February in the Big East."
The Big East portion of Creighton's schedule is expected to be released in September.
Creighton's complete nonconference schedule:
Saturday, Oct. 30: Upper Iowa (exhibition)
Tuesday, Nov. 9: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Thursday, Nov. 11: Kennesaw State
Tuesday, Nov. 16: at Nebraska (Gavitt Tipoff Games)
Paradise Jam (U.S. Virgin Islands)
» Friday, Nov. 19: Brown
» Saturday, Nov. 20 or Sunday, Nov. 21: Bradley or Colorado State
» Monday, Nov. 22: Duquesne, Northeastern, Southern Illinois or Colorado
Saturday, Nov. 27: SIU Edwardsville
Tuesday, Nov. 30: North Dakota State
Saturday, Dec. 4: Iowa State (Big East-Big 12 Battle)
Saturday, Dec. 11: BYU (in Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Tuesday, Dec. 14: Arizona State