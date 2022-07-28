Creighton basketball releases nonconference schedule

The long anticipated 2022 nonconference slate for Creighton men’s basketball has arrived.

Fans who desired any challenge outside of the team’s preexisting showdowns aren’t in for any surprises.

The Bluejays, who approach the season as a projected top-15 team in the nation, will return to the CHI Health Center on Oct. 30 for an exhibition game against Drury. They’ll get cozy in Omaha, remaining there for most of November with their next four games coming at home against all mid-major opponents in St. Thomas, North Dakota, Holy Cross and UC Riverside.

Then life will come at the Bluejays fast.

The team’s first true test will be Nov. 21, when CU begins play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. In what will be the program’s first ever appearance in the early-season tournament, it’ll face off against a field composed of Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

Though Creighton’s opponents while in Hawaii have yet to be determined, it stands to be tested several times through its three-game stretch over three days during the tournament.

Just over a week removed from their last game in Maui, the Bluejays will head to Austin, Texas, for their Big 12-Big East Battle game against Texas and former Creighton forward Christian Bishop. The Longhorns are regarded as a top-15 team in the nation.

Despite losing several key rotational players, Texas landed a couple of McDonald’s All-Americans in Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris, while also plucking a couple of talented guards from the transfer portal in Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter and New Mexico State’s Sir’ Jabari Rice.

Three days later, the Bluejays will host in-state rival Nebraska to close their home slate of nonconference games. They’re 10-1 versus the Huskers in their past 11 meetings, and have won the past three consecutive matchups.

On Dec. 10, Creighton will play the first of its two games in Las Vegas that week against BYU at Michelob Ultra Arena. Two days later, it’ll take on Arizona State in the same building to close its nonconference schedule.

Schedule

Oct. 30: vs. Drury (exh.)

Nov. 7: vs. St. Thomas

Nov. 10: vs. North Dakota

Nov. 14: vs. Holy Cross

Nov. 17: vs. UC Riverside

Nov. 21: vs. TBD at Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Nov. 22: vs. TBD at Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Nov. 23: vs. TBD at Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Dec. 1: at Texas (Big 12/Big East Battle)

Dec. 4: vs. Nebraska

Dec. 10: vs. BYU at Las Vegas

Dec. 12: vs. Arizona State at Las Vegas