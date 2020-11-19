Creighton basketball reports positive COVID test results, withdraws from season-opening tournament

Creighton is no longer set to open its 2020-21 season next week at the Crossover Classic due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.
The Jays were supposed to open the season with a match-up against South Dakota State on Wednesday. But they won’t be participating in the event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where they were scheduled to play three games in three days over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Instead, No. 11 Creighton is in shutdown mode.
“We are disappointed to have to withdraw from the Crossover Classic, but the safety and well-being of those surrounding our program needs to be the priority,” CU Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen said in a statement.
And it’s unclear when the players will be able to return to the practice floor. Creighton announced the news in a statement Thursday afternoon but it did not specify how many positive tests were recorded.
At this point, the Jays are now set to open their season on Dec. 1 against UNO at the CHI Health Center. But that game is less than two weeks away.
The NCAA recommends that if any Tier 1 individual — such as players or team personnel with direct contact with the squad, such as coaches, athletic trainers or equipment staffers — tests positive for the coronavirus, then a two-week quarantine must be initiated.
Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman told reporters last month that the league's teams would be adhering to the NCAA’s suggested COVID-19 health guidelines.
DePaul entered a team-wide quarantine Thursday. Villanova, Seton Hall and Marquette each have experienced shutdowns during the preseason. UConn was reportedly cleared to return to practice Thursday.
Greg McDermott through the years
1984-88 Playing at Northern Iowa
2000 Wayne State
2001 Northern Iowa
2006 Iowa State
2010 First season at Creighton
2011 CBI
2012 Missouri Valley Conference tournament
2012 NCAA tournament
2013 Missouri Valley Conference tournament
2013 NCAA tournament
2013 Joined Big East Conference
2014 Final season coaching Doug McDermott
2014 NCAA tournament
2015 Losing record
2016 NIT
2017 Best start in Creighton history
2017 NCAA tournament
2017 McDermott stays at Creighton
2018 NCAA Tournament
