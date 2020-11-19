Creighton basketball reports positive COVID test results, withdraws from season-opening tournament

Creighton is no longer set to open its 2020-21 season next week at the Crossover Classic due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.

The Jays were supposed to open the season with a match-up against South Dakota State on Wednesday. But they won’t be participating in the event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where they were scheduled to play three games in three days over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Instead, No. 11 Creighton is in shutdown mode.

“We are disappointed to have to withdraw from the Crossover Classic, but the safety and well-being of those surrounding our program needs to be the priority,” CU Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen said in a statement.

And it’s unclear when the players will be able to return to the practice floor. Creighton announced the news in a statement Thursday afternoon but it did not specify how many positive tests were recorded.

At this point, the Jays are now set to open their season on Dec. 1 against UNO at the CHI Health Center. But that game is less than two weeks away.