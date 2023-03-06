For the fourth time in five weeks and ninth overall this season, Creighton is back in the Associated Press men's basketball Top 25, released Monday.
The Bluejays improved to 20-11 — their eighth straight 20-win season — last week with double-digit victories over Georgetown and DePaul to move up to No. 24. They checked in at No. 22 in the coaches poll.
CU also tied a single-season program record with 14 Big East wins to wrap the conference tournament's third seed. The Jays return to the court at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden, facing the winner of Wednesday night's Villanova/Georgetown matchup.
CU has been ranked 122 times in program history, including 94 under Greg McDermott. Creighton is 151-62 as a ranked team.
Photos: Creighton men host Georgetown
The Creighton bench and fans react as Shereef Mitchell, right, made a basket in the second half against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, left, gives, Ryan Kalkbrenner a ball celebrating his 1000th point before they play Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner looks to shoot around Georgetown's Bradley Ezewiro in the first half on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell looks to pass around Georgetown's Primo Spears on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman gets fouled by Georgetown's Wayne Bristol Jr. in the first half on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgetown's Brandon Murray scores his team's first point on a free throw after trailing Creighton 19-0 in the first half on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard dribbles the ball in the first half against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander shoots a free throw after a second-half technical foul against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman dribbles the ball against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner gets fouled by Georgetown's Akok Akok in the first half on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgetown's Akok Akok reacts to fouling Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenneon Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner shoot over Georgetown's Bradley Ezewiro in the first half on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander makes his seventh three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman blows a kiss to the crowd after making a second-half three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman celebrates after making a second-half three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, right, hugs Head Coach Greg McDermott after being removed from the game after making a second-half three-point basket against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Shannon Scheierman hugs her son, Creighton's Baylor Scheierman during senior day festivities after defeating Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!