For the fourth time in five weeks and ninth overall this season, Creighton is back in the Associated Press men's basketball Top 25, released Monday.

The Bluejays improved to 20-11 — their eighth straight 20-win season — last week with double-digit victories over Georgetown and DePaul to move up to No. 24. They checked in at No. 22 in the coaches poll.

CU also tied a single-season program record with 14 Big East wins to wrap the conference tournament's third seed. The Jays return to the court at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden, facing the winner of Wednesday night's Villanova/Georgetown matchup.

CU has been ranked 122 times in program history, including 94 under Greg McDermott. Creighton is 151-62 as a ranked team.

Photos: Creighton men host Georgetown