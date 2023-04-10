Creighton is finalizing a deal to hire former UMass assistant coach Derek Kellogg as Alan Huss’ replacement, a source confirmed to The World-Herald.
The 49-year-old spent this past season on Frank Martin’s staff. Before then, Kellogg was a head coach at his alma mater, UMass, from 2008 to 2017 before head coaching stints at LIU Brooklyn and LIU.
Kellogg went 229-211 as a head coach. The Minutemen went 15-16 this past season, dropping their first game in the A-10 tournament to Richmond.
