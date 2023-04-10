Creighton men’s basketball will host Alabama during the 2023-24 season as part of a home-and-home series, a source told The World-Herald.

The Crimson Tide are weeks removed from a Sweet 16 run, upset by national runner-up San Diego State as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. They shared the bracket’s South region with CU. Alabama went 31-6 this past season, finishing 16-2 in SEC play.

The two programs have met just twice in their history. Most recently, the two crossed paths in the opening round of the 2016 NIT, with the Bluejays coming away with an 18-point victory.

But their first matchup, a one-point CU win in the first round of the 2012 NCAA tournament, remains one of the more memorable finishes of the Doug McDermott era.