Creighton basketball shakes off early nerves, then cruises in exhibition win over Upper Iowa

Creighton's retooled roster had to withstand an early shooting barrage from its inspired opponent and shake off some nerves in its first game action of the year.
But once the Jays got comfortable, they cruised.
Four CU players finished in double figures and four more knocked down at least two shots in a 76-61 exhibition victory over Division II Upper Iowa Saturday night. The Jays closed the first half on a 23-2 run and opened the second by making their first five field goal tries.
It certainly wasn't mistake-free, even after they pulled ahead convincingly. Creighton, replacing all five of its starters, played 10 guys who'd never put on the CU uniform before Saturday's unofficial debut at the CHI Health Center.
"That's why you play a game like this," coach Greg McDermott said. "You want kind of a dress rehearsal, especially when you're a young team like we are."
Upper Iowa brought back its entire roster and opened the game the way a veteran squad often does — the Peacocks buried seven of their first 14 3-pointers and led 27-21 with eight minutes to play in the first half.
But the Jays started taking away those 3-point looks — Upper Iowa missed its final five long-range tries before halftime. Then the CU offense found a rhythm.
Point guard Ryan Nembhard, who finished with 10 points and eight assists, ignited CU's late-first-half surge with a driving layup. Then Alex O'Connell, who had 14 points, buried a 3-pointer off a handoff.
Senior Ryan Hawkins' first triple gave CU the lead for good at 29-27 with six minutes left in the half. He hit another two possessions later and finished with a team-high 15 points.
Several other Creighton newcomers flashed at various points Saturday, too.
There was senior KeyShawn Feazell blocking or altering shots, and freshman Arthur Kaluma rising above the rim to grab rebounds (he had a team-high nine) and freshman Trey Alexander digging in defensively to help cool off the hot-shooting Jareese Williams.
Freshman Rati Andronikashvili earned some gasps from the crowd when he spun away from a defender in transition and earned a trip to the free-throw line. He had six points and six rebounds.
CU ended up turning a six-point deficit into a 55-31 lead over an 11-minute stretch of game action.
"Nerves are a good thing — it means you care about whatever you're doing," Hawkins said. "I don't know if we necessarily had to settle down. We had to start doing what we (do). We were kind of uncharacteristic that first 10 minutes or so of the first half."
They found a groove. But they know there's plenty to work on.
McDermott said there were times when CU rushed shots offensively or didn't maintain the proper spacing within its transition attack — the Jays ended up shooting 44.1% from the floor. Creighton also committed 17 turnovers.
The youngsters were without one of their leaders. Junior guard Shereef Mitchell didn't suit up and is still a "few more weeks" away, McDermott said.
Plus, this group is destined to improve, according to McDermott. He's already seen considerable growth during a month's worth of practice. The players can see it, too — and after Saturday's trial run, they want more.
"As a team, (the goal is), getting better every day," Nembhard said. "It starts now. We've got like a week before our first game officially. So just keep continuing to get better and as we continue to get better, we'll see where everything goes."
Creighton opens the regular season Nov. 9 against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
