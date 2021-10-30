Creighton basketball shakes off early nerves, then cruises in exhibition win over Upper Iowa

Creighton's retooled roster had to withstand an early shooting barrage from its inspired opponent and shake off some nerves in its first game action of the year.

But once the Jays got comfortable, they cruised.

Four CU players finished in double figures and four more knocked down at least two shots in a 76-61 exhibition victory over Division II Upper Iowa Saturday night. The Jays closed the first half on a 23-2 run and opened the second by making their first five field goal tries.

It certainly wasn't mistake-free, even after they pulled ahead convincingly. Creighton, replacing all five of its starters, played 10 guys who'd never put on the CU uniform before Saturday's unofficial debut at the CHI Health Center.

"That's why you play a game like this," coach Greg McDermott said. "You want kind of a dress rehearsal, especially when you're a young team like we are."

Upper Iowa brought back its entire roster and opened the game the way a veteran squad often does — the Peacocks buried seven of their first 14 3-pointers and led 27-21 with eight minutes to play in the first half.

But the Jays started taking away those 3-point looks — Upper Iowa missed its final five long-range tries before halftime. Then the CU offense found a rhythm.