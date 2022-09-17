Creighton basketball shows off new and returning star power

The hype train only continues.

Creighton men’s basketball opened Sokol Arena’s doors to the public Friday as it hosted Bird Club Madness, an NIL event that dually served as an early look at a team drawing preseason attention like few others. The Bluejays rolled out the red carpet, bringing out a bunch of familiar faces to help introduce the group.

Former CU players Josh Jones, Austin Chatman, Josh Dotzler all sat as judges for the dunk contest. Nick Bahe was joined by media personality John Fanta as hosts of the event. Two-time NBA Champion Mike Miller even made an appearance as his son, Mason, took the floor.

All while 2024 four-star recruits Juni Mobley and JT Rock sat courtside on their official visits.

The event began with the dunk contest, which featured sophomore Ryan Nembhard, Miller, and freshmen Fred King and Jasen Green. Sophomore Arthur Kaluma was the only player to not be in full uniform, still taking precaution while tending to a knee injury that kept him out of action late in the summer.

After a relatively lackluster first round, King and Nembhard advanced to the final round.

The big man demonstrated some agility and power behind his 6-foot-10 frame, downing Nembhard after hanging on the rim by his arm to complete the Honey Pot.

Then came the 3-point contest, which featured a lengthy lineup of transfers Baylor Scheierman and Francisco Farabello, Trey Alexander, John Christofilis, Shereef Mitchell, Ben Shtolzberg and a surprise late entry: junior big man Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Kalkbrenner’s appearance didn’t last long, reaching just about the middle rack when fans stopped crossing their fingers hoping he’d come away with a heroic win. Scheierman and Farabello took five shots from any spot they liked to break their first-round tie, and the South Dakota State transfer came away with the title.

The night concluded with a Blue versus White game that saw plenty of Rucker Park-esque back-and-forth isos and enough King dunks to lose count. Along the way, Bahe and Fanta attempted to preserve some of the preseason buzz around the team, singing high praises for the squad.

Weeks away from the season, the hype is certainly there for the Jays. Only time will tell if it was all worth it.