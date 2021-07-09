Creighton basketball teammates will meet in semis of FIBA U19 World Cup

RIGA, Latvia — The stage is set for two Creighton players to match up against one another on the international stage Saturday.

Both sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner (U.S.) and freshman Ryan Nembhard (Canada) helped their squads win Friday in the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup.

That means their teams advance to a Canada-U.S. showdown in the semifinals. The game is set for Saturday on ESPN Plus. The start time has not yet been announced.

Nembhard and his teammates certainly had to earn their way there Friday. Canada pulled out an 81-77 win over Spain on Friday, and Nembhard led the way at the end. The point guard bounced back from a slow start to score all eight of his points (and two of his five assists) during the game's final 3:57. Nembhard's two free throws in the closing seconds stretched a two-point lead to four and sealed the victory.

Kalkbrenner and his squad enjoyed a drama-free win Friday as the U.S. handled Senegal 88-58. Kalkbrenner finished with seven points, eight rebounds and one block in just 11 minutes of action. The U.S. scored 20 more points than it gave up while Kalkbrenner was on the floor.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.