Creighton basketball to open season against North Dakota State

Creighton is working to schedule a new season opener — against North Dakota State on Sunday — following last week’s decision to pause practices and postpone the start of the 2020-21 campaign due to COVID-19 positive test results within the program.

The NDSU basketball team announced on its official Twitter account Wednesday that it planned to play the Jays on Sunday.

CU's athletic department had not made an official announcement as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Jays were supposed to open the season Wednesday at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. But last Thursday they withdrew from that event, and instead entered shutdown mode to follow contact-tracing protocols and administer additional tests.

The NCAA’s COVID-19 recommendations do call for a 14-day team-wide quarantine following positive test results within a squad's Tier 1 circle — unless the program can determine which individuals had close contact with those infected.

Creighton did not detail last week how many of its players, coaches or staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

But apparently CU could have enough players cleared for action by Sunday.