Creighton basketball uses late surge to defeat SIU-Edwardsville

It was yet another impressive rally for Creighton.

The 16-point margin matches the third-largest comeback in coach Greg McDermott's tenure.

The Jays battled back from a 15-point deficit to win their season opener against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Nov. 9. Two days later, they trailed at halftime against Kennesaw State. They were down eight points with four minutes to play against Southern Illinois on Monday, yet won that game on Nembhard's buzzer-beating floater.

This one came down to the wire, too, mostly because of CU's slow start.

The Jays gave up 32 points in the paint in the first half and committed 10 turnovers. They struggled to find their footing offensively and repeatedly got beat down the floor defensively.

SIUE made six of its final eight shots to end the first half, taking a 42-30 lead into halftime. Then it opened the second half by scoring on eight of its first nine possessions. The advantage stretched to 16 points.

But CU found its way back.

Kalkbrenner, stuck in foul trouble in the first half, played an integral role. He had 12 points, six rebounds and all five of his blocks after halftime. Three other Jays finished in double figures. Alexander ended up with nine points.