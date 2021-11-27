Creighton basketball uses late surge to defeat SIU-Edwardsville

Creighton survived a Saturday afternoon scare, rallying from a 16-point second half deficit to secure a dramatic 70-65 win over SIU-Edwardsville at the CHI Health Center.
The Jays were in danger of suffering a stunning defeat, digging themselves a considerable hole with poor transition defense and sloppy turnovers. They trailed 42-30 at the break.
But things changed in the second half.
It started with defense for CU — the Jays brought fullcourt pressure and they showed a little zone. But mostly, they just added some tenacity to their defense. Ryan Kalkbrenner's shot-altering presence (credited with five blocks) inside contributed to that.
Creighton (6-1) forced three shot clock violations in the second half. SIUE (2-5) went 2 of 18 from the floor over the game's final 14 minutes and scored just seven points.
And the CU playmakers did enough offensively.
Freshman Trey Alexander came through with the biggest buckets, nailing a 3-pointer from the corner off a pass from senior Ryan Hawkins to pull CU within 65-64 with 3:10 left. The next time down, Alexander converted a driving layup inside to give the Jays a 66-65 lead.
Ryan Kalkbrenner made a layup the next time down to stretch the advantage to 68-65 with 1:22 remaining. The Jays closed it out with two free throws from freshman Ryan Nembhard.
It was yet another impressive rally for Creighton.
The 16-point margin matches the third-largest comeback in coach Greg McDermott's tenure.
The Jays battled back from a 15-point deficit to win their season opener against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Nov. 9. Two days later, they trailed at halftime against Kennesaw State. They were down eight points with four minutes to play against Southern Illinois on Monday, yet won that game on Nembhard's buzzer-beating floater.
This one came down to the wire, too, mostly because of CU's slow start.
The Jays gave up 32 points in the paint in the first half and committed 10 turnovers. They struggled to find their footing offensively and repeatedly got beat down the floor defensively.
SIUE made six of its final eight shots to end the first half, taking a 42-30 lead into halftime. Then it opened the second half by scoring on eight of its first nine possessions. The advantage stretched to 16 points.
But CU found its way back.
Kalkbrenner, stuck in foul trouble in the first half, played an integral role. He had 12 points, six rebounds and all five of his blocks after halftime. Three other Jays finished in double figures. Alexander ended up with nine points.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa