Creighton basketball uses midseason break for rest, recovery and drills

Last season, they didn’t have a midweek game ahead of their match-up at No. 8 Villanova. They used the extra prep time to earn a 76-61 victory, extending their winning streak to four-straight in the process.

But a separate five-game winning streak one month later got snapped by a 91-71 loss to St. John’s, a game that followed a week off for CU.

The Jays lost at Butler this year after a midweek bye — although they were without point guard Marcus Zegarowski that day. That overtime defeat to the Bulldogs snapped Creighton’s six-game winning streak.

In the end, Ballock said it all comes down to preparation.

To him, it shouldn't matter if you’ve had one day between games or 11. You use the prep time to study the opponent, absorb the coaches’ game plan and work out the kinks in practice. How you maximize the hours leading up to the game is what matters, Ballock said.

Plus, the games are always what guys look forward to the most, anyway. So he thinks these Jays (16-5, 12-4), who're still in the league's title race, should be in a good place Wednesday night.