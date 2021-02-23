Creighton basketball uses midseason break for rest, recovery and drills

During three practices last week, the Jays didn’t open by gathering together to study game clips of their opponent or by spending time on strategies to exploit a specific team’s weaknesses.
Pretty unusual for February.
Senior Mitch Ballock can’t remember experiencing a midseason break like the one he and his teammates just went through — where they had 10 full days between games, enough of a gap for them to structure a few on-court sessions almost like preseason workouts.
Instead of game prep, they had drillwork. Instead of matching up against the scout team, their 10 rotation players went at each other for some five-on-five battles. Instead of referencing their weakness in a post-game pep talk, they actually devoted extensive practice time to fixing them.
They worked on late-game scenarios and zone offense. They installed new plays.
For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, it was all about them. And only them.
“Coaches would come out, we’d stretch and just get to it,” Ballock said. “It was definitely a different feel in late-February. But it was much needed.”
Perhaps just as beneficial was the rest and recovery scheduled between those practice sessions, according to Ballock.
After beating then-No. 5 Villanova on Feb. 13, Creighton’s guys took three days off. They didn’t practice Saturday or Monday, either.
The ankle sprains, the sore knees, the bruised body parts — Ballock said players are all dealing with something at this point in the year.
“No one’s really 100%,” he said. “You’ve just got to rejuvenate as much as you can.”
The question is, though, will the break impact No. 13 Creighton’s performance in games this week?
The Jays’ 86-70 win over the Wildcats was their most complete game of the year. They’d won six of their last seven contests heading into the extended bye. Now they have to snap back into form and host DePaul (4-10, 2-10) Wednesday.
“I think (the time off) is going to serve us well down the road,” coach Greg McDermott said. “Will we play great Wednesday? I don’t know that yet. We’ll see what happens.”
The results have been mixed recently for Creighton in the games directly following extended time off in the middle of the season.
Two years ago, the Jays picked up two double-digit victories in February — then had a full week to prepare for a road game against No. 10 Marquette. The break didn’t disrupt their rhythm. They upset the Golden Eagles and extended their winning streak to five games a few days later.
Last season, they didn’t have a midweek game ahead of their match-up at No. 8 Villanova. They used the extra prep time to earn a 76-61 victory, extending their winning streak to four-straight in the process.
But a separate five-game winning streak one month later got snapped by a 91-71 loss to St. John’s, a game that followed a week off for CU.
The Jays lost at Butler this year after a midweek bye — although they were without point guard Marcus Zegarowski that day. That overtime defeat to the Bulldogs snapped Creighton’s six-game winning streak.
In the end, Ballock said it all comes down to preparation.
To him, it shouldn't matter if you’ve had one day between games or 11. You use the prep time to study the opponent, absorb the coaches’ game plan and work out the kinks in practice. How you maximize the hours leading up to the game is what matters, Ballock said.
Plus, the games are always what guys look forward to the most, anyway. So he thinks these Jays (16-5, 12-4), who're still in the league's title race, should be in a good place Wednesday night.
“We’re itching to get back, to get back into the flow of games,” Ballock said. “And if you prepare like you’ve got a game, when the game rolls around, you’re ready to go. I think we’ll be ready to go.”
