Creighton basketball will play in Maui in 2022
BASKETBALL

Creighton basketball will play in Maui in 2022

Jon Nyatawa recaps the Jays' run to the Sweet 16 and season ending loss to Gonzaga.

Creighton will participate in the 2022 Maui Invitational, one of the sport's biggest annual events during the season's nonconference slate.

The Jays have never played in the Maui Invitational before.

They'll be joined by Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. The action is scheduled to take place Nov. 21-23, 2022, at the Lahaina Civic Center on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

CU will play three games. Those contests are the only known nonconference matchups on Creighton's 2022-23 schedule, aside from its annual rivalry game against Nebraska.

The Jays previously announced that next year's nonconference schedule will feature a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the 2021 Paradise Jam. That eight-team field also includes Bradley, Brown, Colorado, Colorado State, Duquesne, Northeastern and Southern Illinois.

Creighton's 2021-22 schedule will include a road trip to Nebraska and 20 Big East games. No other nonconference opponents have been announced yet.

The Jays (22-9) finished their 2020-21 season Sunday when they lost to Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16.

Photos: Creighton vs. Gonzaga

