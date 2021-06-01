Creighton basketball will play Iowa State in Omaha next season

Creighton will host Iowa State at the CHI Health Center next season in conjunction with the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The game will be played Dec. 4.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday that the matchups have been set for the annual challenge between the two leagues. The games were officially announced Wednesday.

CU lost 73-72 at Kansas last season and defeated Oklahoma 83-73 in the 2019-20 campaign as part of the Big East-Big 12 battle. Now the Jays are set to face another regional rival.

Iowa State and Creighton have not played since 2010, when the Cyclones won 91-88 on a neutral site in Des Moines. The last time CU hosted Iowa State in Omaha was 1992.

This particular ISU-Creighton matchup will feature an intriguing storyline on the sidelines.

Greg McDermott was Iowa State’s coach for four seasons before taking the CU job in 2010 — and first-year Cyclone coach T.J. Otzelberger was an assistant on McDermott’s staff in Ames, Iowa.

Otzelberger left UNLV this offseason to lead Iowa State’s program. The Cyclones went 2-22 last season.