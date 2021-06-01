Creighton basketball will reportedly play Iowa State in Omaha next season

Creighton will reportedly host Iowa State at the CHI Health Center next season in conjunction with the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday that the matchups have been set for the annual challenge between the two leagues.
CU lost 73-72 at Kansas last season and defeated Oklahoma 83-73 in the 2019-20 campaign as part of the Big East-Big 12 battle. Now the Jays are apparently set to face another regional rival.
Iowa State and Creighton have not played since 2010, when the Cyclones won 91-88 on a neutral site in Des Moines. The last time CU hosted Iowa State in Omaha was 1992.
This particular ISU-Creighton matchup will feature an intriguing storyline on the sidelines.
Greg McDermott was Iowa State's coach for four seasons before taking the CU job in 2010 — and first-year Cyclone coach T.J. Otzelberger was an assistant on McDermott's staff in Ames, Iowa.
Otzelberger left UNLV this offseason to lead Iowa State's program. The Cyclones went 2-22 last season.
The other nine Big East-Big 12 games next season according to Rothstein: Villanova at Baylor, UConn at West Virginia, Kansas at St. John's, Texas at Seton Hall, Texas Tech at Providence, TCU at Georgetown, Butler at Oklahoma, Xavier at Oklahoma State and Marquette at Kansas State.
CU is also scheduled to host Arizona State next year in the second leg of a home-and-home series. The Jays will play at Nebraska too. And it's been previously announced that Creighton will have three games at the Paradise Jam, where it will open against Brown on Nov. 19 and play either Bradley or Colorado State on Nov. 21.