Creighton basketball will reportedly play Iowa State in Omaha next season

Creighton will reportedly host Iowa State at the CHI Health Center next season in conjunction with the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday that the matchups have been set for the annual challenge between the two leagues.

CU lost 73-72 at Kansas last season and defeated Oklahoma 83-73 in the 2019-20 campaign as part of the Big East-Big 12 battle. Now the Jays are apparently set to face another regional rival.

Iowa State and Creighton have not played since 2010, when the Cyclones won 91-88 on a neutral site in Des Moines. The last time CU hosted Iowa State in Omaha was 1992.

This particular ISU-Creighton matchup will feature an intriguing storyline on the sidelines.

Greg McDermott was Iowa State's coach for four seasons before taking the CU job in 2010 — and first-year Cyclone coach T.J. Otzelberger was an assistant on McDermott's staff in Ames, Iowa.

Otzelberger left UNLV this offseason to lead Iowa State's program. The Cyclones went 2-22 last season.