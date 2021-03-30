Creighton basketball's Jett Canfield enters transfer portal

Creighton walk-on Jett Canfield announced on Twitter Tuesday that he's entering the transfer portal.
Canfield said in his Twitter post that he has a "burning desire to play" and that he'll have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining after graduating this spring. He has not ruled out the possibility of returning to CU.
Canfield thanked coach Greg McDermott, the program's other coaches, the support staff, his teammates and Jays fans.
"This is a difficult decision," Canfield wrote on Twitter. "I will be keeping my options open through this process."
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Canfield played in 15 games for Creighton this year, entering into the primary rotation on a couple different occasions due to injuries. On the season, he went 1 of 4 from the floor in 70 total minutes.
But the hard-working guard from Topeka, Kansas, routinely made an impact as a tone-setter in practice. He led CU's scout team the last two years.
Canfield played in 21 games as a redshirt freshman during the 2019-20 campaign — and he earned a one-year scholarship midway through the season. His top on-court performance came during the one game that didn't count, when he scored eight first-half points in the Big East tournament against St. John's before league officials canceled the event at halftime.
