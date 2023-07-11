Creighton basketball announced its full nonconference schedule Tuesday that includes tilts with Alabama and Iowa at CHI Health Center Omaha and road games like Oklahoma State and Nebraska.

The Bluejays begin with its lone exhibition game, hosting Wayne State on November 3.

CU tips off the regular season four days later with a home contest vs. Florida A&M Nov. 7 where the Jays look to continue season-opener and home-opener win streaks of 14 and 28, respectively.

On Nov. 11, North Dakota State will make a visit to Omaha.

The Hawkeyes will make their first trip to Creighton since the turn of the century at the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The Bluejays close out its opening homestand with a game vs. Texas Southern Nov. 18.

CU will take part in the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City over Thanksgiving week where the Jays will play two games against either Boston College, Loyola (Chicago) or Colorado State.

Creighton then hits the road for its first two true away contests — first vs. the Cowboys in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Nov. 30th and then play in-state rival Nebraska in Lincoln on December 3rd.

CU finishes its nonconference with a home tilt vs. Central Michigan Dec. 9, a trip to Las Vegas to take on UNLV Dec. 13, and a home battle vs. Alabama as part of a new series between the two programs that's set for Dec. 16.

The Big East schedule is expected to be released in September.