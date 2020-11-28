Creighton basketball's practice felt almost normal as Jays prepare for North Dakota State

“We just got lucky that North Dakota State happened to be down the road and were interested in playing,” McDermott said.

Now the Jays have to make sure they’re ready.

Like everyone else this preseason due to NCAA rules, Creighton wasn’t able to participate in a closed scrimmage or host an exhibition game. McDermott said limited numbers in practice kept Creighton from holding more than one full, 40-minute intrasquad scrimmage.

So the action could be sloppy at times Sunday. That’s OK, though, McDermott said. The team is just looking forward to starting the season.

“Once we go against another opponent some of our weaknesses will be exposed and hopefully we have the maturity to fix them as quickly as possible,” he said. “But it’ll be good to get back at it and play again. It’s been a long time.”

A few additional notes from McDermott are below: