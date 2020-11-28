Creighton basketball's practice felt almost normal as Jays prepare for North Dakota State

For the first time since March, Creighton’s team took the court Friday for a practice inside its own home arena.
It felt... normal?
Well, almost.
Everyone is still wearing a mask for practices. If the guys took a moment to look around at all the empty seats in the CHI Health Center Friday, surely they came to the realization that the ambiance of their fan-less practice will resemble the arena’s gameday atmosphere this year, at least to start the season.
And, technically, not every player was suited up for Friday’s workout — McDermott didn’t offer specifics on the current roster status but said he hopes to have everyone available by Saturday’s practice (and Sunday’s season opener).
But at least for a couple hours Friday, those Jays inside the gym could briefly set aside the uncertainty and focused on the fact that they got to conduct a film session and begin implementing the early stages of a scouting report.
Finally.
“The practices, since we started those 8-hours-a-week workouts back on Sept. 21, have been all about us — but (Friday) we could shift our attention to somebody else,” McDermott said. “That was pretty refreshing for the guys.”
They’ll feel even better Sunday, when they’re scheduled to — cross your fingers! — host North Dakota State for the 2020-21 season opener.
No. 11 Creighton was supposed to begin the year at the Crossover Classic on Wednesday. But it announced last week that recent COVID-19 positive test results to an undisclosed amount of individuals within the CU program prompted a team-wide shutdown.
McDermott declined to provide the specific date that his team paused practices to conduct contract tracing protocols and when it was determined the Jays could safely start workouts back up again. But he said once it became evident that enough CU players would be cleared for action this weekend, he and his staff started looking for potential opponents.
“We just got lucky that North Dakota State happened to be down the road and were interested in playing,” McDermott said.
Now the Jays have to make sure they’re ready.
Like everyone else this preseason due to NCAA rules, Creighton wasn’t able to participate in a closed scrimmage or host an exhibition game. McDermott said limited numbers in practice kept Creighton from holding more than one full, 40-minute intrasquad scrimmage.
So the action could be sloppy at times Sunday. That’s OK, though, McDermott said. The team is just looking forward to starting the season.
“Once we go against another opponent some of our weaknesses will be exposed and hopefully we have the maturity to fix them as quickly as possible,” he said. “But it’ll be good to get back at it and play again. It’s been a long time.”
A few additional notes from McDermott are below:
» Creighton has submitted an immediate eligibility waiver request for Duke transfer Alex O’Connell, McDermott said. O’Connell had previously planned to redshirt this season to spend a year focused on individual development. But the NCAA has ruled that this season will not count against the eligibility clock for winter sports athletes. So O’Connell, a senior, will give the waiver a shot.
“We’ll see whether he has a strong enough case or not,” McDermott said.
» Both freshman Rati Andronikashvili and Modestas Kancleris have undergone successful surgery after each tore their ACL during preseason practice, McDermott said.
“Now it’s the long road to recovery,” McDermott said. “It’s hard when you’re that far away from home and you have to go through that, but their attitudes are good.”
Andronikashvili’s from the country of Georgia. Kancleris is from Lithuania. They both joined the program this summer.
» McDermott said he has to credit John McKew, CU’s administrative specialist, for finding him a face mask that includes a clear plastic window to make his mouth visible. McDermott hopes it will improve his ability to communicate from the sideline.
» McDermott wasn’t ready Friday to rule out the possibility of the Jays participating in (or hosting) a multi-team event before the season’s over. Since they pulled out of the Crossover Classic, they theoretically could play two more games as part of an MTE (and not exceed the NCAA’s 27-game maximum).
As it stands now, Creighton has five nonconference games and four league games on the schedule. The Big East is expected to announce 16 additional conference games at some point.
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.