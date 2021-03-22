Creighton basks in the spotlight, defeats Ohio with flair to reach Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS — Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski flicked his wrist, landed back down on the floor and stood there posing with his right arm up, knowing full well that his open 3-point shot was destined to splash through the net.
He wanted to savor every bit of this.
At that point, the Jays had so much more game time left before they could truly celebrate — before they officially secured a 72-58 victory over Ohio and earned a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.
But to make history Monday night, these veteran CU players couldn’t afford even a hint of timidity or hesitancy.
This was the chance they had spent two years working for.
So when Christian Bishop rose up for an alley-oop, he empathetically powered it home with his right hand and flexed all the way back down the court. And when Damien Jefferson scored on back-to-back driving layups, he shouted and gestured to the hundreds of CU fans scattered across the upper edges of the gym for more noise.
And when Zegarowski nailed that triple to put his team up 52-31 with 14:43 left, he held up his follow-through until the ball ripped through the net and the Creighton bench spilled out onto the court as the Bobcats called timeout.
“I just think we play better when we play free and we just play loose and just try to enjoy it and enjoy each other,” Zegarowski said.
It’s how they convincingly put away No. 13 seed Ohio (17-8) and stamped their place in CU lore Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
No. 5 seed Creighton ended the first half with a 20-4 run to seize control, using its energized defensive effort to spark an overwhelming scoring surge on the other end. The Jays (22-8) raced down the court for dunks, layups and 3-pointers, zipping the ball around so quickly that the Bobcats weren’t able to keep up.
A second-half lull nearly did allow Ohio to crawl back into the game. The CU lead was trimmed to 65-56 with 2:26 remaining.
But Zegarowski guided in a floater the next time down and nailed two free throws a few moments later to ice the win.
He was soon standing on the scorer’s table pointing to the crowd as his teammates skipped across the court to the locker room, where they would eventually douse one another with water as they shouted and danced in their impromptu mosh pit.
“To sacrifice and do everything that they've done to allow us to get to this day has been pretty incredible by a special group of young guys,” coach Greg McDermott said. “So I couldn't be more proud of them.”
McDermott said he told the players before the game that “this is where they were supposed to be.”
They had produced memorable wins, set program records and achieved new milestones over the course of two seasons. But until this week, they weren’t able to prove themselves on the sport’s grandest stage. The pandemic robbed them of that last year. “Unfinished business” was their mantra from that point on.
These players knew all about Creighton’s history, that it was missing an iconic March run.
Before this year, 14 CU teams had made the NCAA tournament since the field's expansion in 1985. All of them got bounced by the end of the first weekend — including a few legendary CU squads like the 2003 team led by sharpshooter Kyle Korver and the 2014 group headlined by all-time scoring leader Doug McDermott.
Bad luck. Bad showings. Bad matchups. Whatever the reason, the Jays weren’t able to get it done.
Until Monday.
They accomplished the feat in the exact manner that this year’s devoted group would have scripted it.
They skillfully collaborated to stay one step ahead of Ohio’s defense and set one other up to score — five guys finished in double figures. Then they all brought the necessary tenacity defensively, combining to hold talented Ohio guard Jason Preston to just four points on 1 of 10 shooting.
And they strutted around the court while doing it all, smiling and high-fiving their way to a new zenith.
“This is a two-year kind of thing for us,” Zegarowski said. “We got it taken away from us last year, and everything we've been through this year is for moments like this, and I'm happy we capitalized and came through.”