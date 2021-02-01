Creighton 'battled' on defense, but couldn't keep pace with Marquette in 13-point loss

Creighton couldn’t keep pace with Marquette during its 28-point scoring outburst in the third quarter as the Jays suffered a 66-53 defeat Monday at Sokol Arena.
The Golden Eagles (11-2, 8-1) turned a three-point lead into a 54-38 advantage over those first 10 minutes out of halftime.
They went 11 of 17 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the decisive third quarter, while junior forward Camryn Taylor scored 15 of her game-high 27 points.
CU did pull within 58-49 with two minutes left in the game when sophomore Dearica Pryor capped an 11-0 run with her second 3-pointer. But the Jays (4-7, 3-4) didn’t get any closer.
“I think they got a lot of momentum off of our turnovers,” said freshman guard Molly Mogensen, who scored 13 points. “They pushed the ball out, got easy transition layups and got to the free-throw line.”
Turnovers played a critical role in the first quarter too, keeping Creighton from building a lead. CU had eight of its 17 giveaways in the opening 10 minutes.
The Jays trailed 10-8 after the first. Coach Jim Flanery said they could have been in better shape with a stronger start.
Still, Flanery said he was encouraged by the way CU “battled” on defense.
Marquette ranks second in the Big East in field goal shooting (49.1%) but it opened the game 1 of 13 from the field. The Golden Eagles also committed 17 turnovers, matching the second-highest total by a Creighton opponent this year.
“I thought we were really good, but we obviously weren’t good enough offensively,” Flanery said.
The Jays, who are still missing four members of their rotation due to injury, are scheduled to return to action Saturday when they host Villanova.