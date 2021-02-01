Creighton 'battled' on defense, but couldn't keep pace with Marquette in 13-point loss

Creighton couldn’t keep pace with Marquette during its 28-point scoring outburst in the third quarter as the Jays suffered a 66-53 defeat Monday at Sokol Arena.

The Golden Eagles (11-2, 8-1) turned a three-point lead into a 54-38 advantage over those first 10 minutes out of halftime.

They went 11 of 17 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the decisive third quarter, while junior forward Camryn Taylor scored 15 of her game-high 27 points.

CU did pull within 58-49 with two minutes left in the game when sophomore Dearica Pryor capped an 11-0 run with her second 3-pointer. But the Jays (4-7, 3-4) didn’t get any closer.

“I think they got a lot of momentum off of our turnovers,” said freshman guard Molly Mogensen, who scored 13 points. “They pushed the ball out, got easy transition layups and got to the free-throw line.”

Turnovers played a critical role in the first quarter too, keeping Creighton from building a lead. CU had eight of its 17 giveaways in the opening 10 minutes.

The Jays trailed 10-8 after the first. Coach Jim Flanery said they could have been in better shape with a stronger start.