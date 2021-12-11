Creighton beats No. 24 BYU for first marquee win of the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Creighton's inexperienced squad knocked off No. 24 BYU Saturday, picking up its first marquee win of the season and displaying the signs of the growth it'll need with Big East play starting next week.

The Jays (8-2) led nearly the entire way — by as many as 21 points — but had to hold off the Cougars late inside the Sanford Pentagon.

BYU (8-2), fueled by elevated intensity and precise shooting, got as close as 63-53 with eight minutes left.

CU was ready with an answer, though, in the 83-71 win.

Ryan Hawkins, who finished with 25 points, capped off his impressive offensive performance with an emphatic one-handed dunk over a defender on a fastbreak runout.

That slam, putting Creighton ahead 70-54 with 5:25 remaining, came after the Jays had used four free throws from Ryan Nembhard and a corner 3-pointer by Alex O'Connell to keep the momentum from flipping completely. Hawkins' highlight play just sealed it.