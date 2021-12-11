Creighton beats No. 24 BYU for first marquee win of the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Creighton's inexperienced squad knocked off No. 24 BYU Saturday, picking up its first marquee win of the season and displaying the signs of the growth it'll need with Big East play starting next week.
The Jays (8-2) led nearly the entire way — by as many as 21 points — but had to hold off the Cougars late inside the Sanford Pentagon.
BYU (8-2), fueled by elevated intensity and precise shooting, got as close as 63-53 with eight minutes left.
CU was ready with an answer, though, in the 83-71 win.
Ryan Hawkins, who finished with 25 points, capped off his impressive offensive performance with an emphatic one-handed dunk over a defender on a fastbreak runout.
That slam, putting Creighton ahead 70-54 with 5:25 remaining, came after the Jays had used four free throws from Ryan Nembhard and a corner 3-pointer by Alex O'Connell to keep the momentum from flipping completely. Hawkins' highlight play just sealed it.
The win marked the first for CU over a ranked opponent this season — the Jays had struggled in their two toughest tests of the year, giving up 20 3-pointers in a loss to Colorado State last month and turning the ball over 21 times in a home defeat to Iowa State last weekend. Even in wins, the growing pains were evident for a roster full of newcomers.
But Creighton may be turning a corner. Just in time, perhaps. It hosts Arizona State Tuesday before Big East play begins against No. 6 Villanova Friday.
At the very least, CU has a blueprint for success. Saturday's game showed that.
The Jays built their lead with crisp passing and constant movement offensively, while using their length and interior size defensively to seal off driving lanes and protect the rim.
Creighton shot 57.1% in the first half, while holding BYU to just 34.3%. CU matched its second-highest blocks total this season with seven — before halftime.
Hawkins helped ensure the Jays' capitalized on their game-changing defense by scoring 19 points before the break. He had an 8-0 run midway through the first that stretched Creighton's lead to 44-24 with four minutes left before halftime. The advantage never dipped into single digits after that.
Nembhard had 17 points and O'Connell added 15. Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa