Creighton beats Ohio to reach Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Creighton stormed into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974 with a 72-58 victory over Ohio on Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The Jays (22-8) used a 16-2 run at the end of the first half to seize control of the NCAA tournament second-round game. They led 39-24 at the break and jumped ahead by as many as 21 points in the second half.
The Bobcats (18-7), showing some full-court press and utilizing a smaller lineup for a stretch, made every effort to work back in the game. They did rally to put some pressure on No. 5 seed Creighton, and the advantage dipped to 65-56 with 2:26 left.
But junior Marcus Zegarowski made a floater and then knocked down two free throws to push CU’s lead back to 69-56 with 1:03 remaining. No. 13 seed Ohio never got any closer.
The win advanced Creighton into the Sweet 16 for the first time since the tournament expanded in 1985. The Jays’ previous three trips to the round of 16 all came in a 25-team field.
It’s a benchmark that’s long been a goal for this veteran group of Jays, who won their first share of the Big East regular-season title last year but never got to prove themselves on the big stage after the pandemic canceled March Madness.
This experience certainly was different. A smattering of fans along the upper edges of Hinkle Fieldhouse provided some atmosphere in the biggest game of the season.
But the Jays mostly had to generate their own energy and summon the grit necessary to play with an edge against an upset-minded foe.
Creighton showed its mettle at the end of the first half.
It was 13-13 when the two teams traded 3-pointers on four consecutive trips down the floor. Ohio’s Ben Roderick hit a couple. Shereef Mitchell and Denzel Mahoney had the answers for CU.
But the Bobcats couldn’t maintain it. The Jays could.
It helped that Creighton was able to consistently attack the interior of the Ohio defense — if the driving guard didn’t finish himself, he found a teammate for an easy look.
Christian Bishop’s dunk came off Damien Jefferson’s drive. Bishop caught a lob pass from Mitch Ballock, securing it with his right hand and finishing off the one-handed jam all in one motion. Mahoney nailed a short jumper.
Jefferson’s back-to-back driving layups pushed CU’s lead to 29-22 and forced an Ohio timeout.
Bishop tipped in a miss. Zegarowski nailed a 3-pointer off a kick-out from a driving Ballock. Zegarowski nailed another one the next time down — that made it 37-24. The Jays led 39-24 at the break.
Creighton’s defensive effort on Ohio star Jason Preston certainly contributed to the convincing win. He had just four points on 1-of-10 shooting, although he did record nine rebounds and seven assists.
The Jays, meanwhile, finished with all five starters in double figures. Zegarowski led the way with 20 points.
