Creighton beats Ohio to reach Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Creighton stormed into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974 with a 72-58 victory over Ohio on Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Jays (22-8) used a 16-2 run at the end of the first half to seize control of the NCAA tournament second-round game. They led 39-24 at the break and jumped ahead by as many as 21 points in the second half.

The Bobcats (18-7), showing some full-court press and utilizing a smaller lineup for a stretch, made every effort to work back in the game. They did rally to put some pressure on No. 5 seed Creighton, and the advantage dipped to 65-56 with 2:26 left.

But junior Marcus Zegarowski made a floater and then knocked down two free throws to push CU’s lead back to 69-56 with 1:03 remaining. No. 13 seed Ohio never got any closer.

The win advanced Creighton into the Sweet 16 for the first time since the tournament expanded in 1985. The Jays’ previous three trips to the round of 16 all came in a 25-team field.

It’s a benchmark that’s long been a goal for this veteran group of Jays, who won their first share of the Big East regular-season title last year but never got to prove themselves on the big stage after the pandemic canceled March Madness.