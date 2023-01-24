Creighton begins crucial two-game home stretch with St. John's

After two months of one of the nation’s most grueling schedules, one might’ve expected the Creighton men's basketball facilities to collect cobwebs during the team's first legitimate week off — eight days between a 73-52 win over Butler and its Wednesday matchup with St. John’s.

That wasn’t quite the case.

“Everybody was in the gym, everybody was working on themselves individually,” sophomore forward Arthur Kaluma said. “We had a little time to work on us as a team, on little things that really affect winning. It’s major.”

At the very least, the Bluejays were able to get their legs underneath them and catch their breath. Every remaining game holds weight in CU’s race to make up for a six-game losing streak earlier this season.

Creighton seems to have an advantage that many teams can’t currently speak for. During a college basketball season that hasn’t felt host to even a handful of truly elite teams, plenty of the sport’s top dogs are being actively dethroned as of late; Kansas’ three-straight losses, Houston being knocked off by Temple, UConn falling from its pedestal after losing five out of six.

The Jays? Been there, done that.

Their December skid was far from what they expected leading into the season. But their flaws were laid out before their eyes. They saw their lows. Now after two straight wins in which Creighton managed wins in poor 3-point shooting performances, the team has made strides toward finding other ways to win.

“There’s about a third of your games you play really well and wish you could bottle that up and have that team every night,” CU coach Greg McDermott said. “There’s a third where you just play OK, but usually good enough to win. And then there’s probably a third where you wonder who the heck is that team?

“How do you get through it? Can you grow through something like that? I think without a doubt this team grew during that six-game stretch.”

McDermott noted it himself: It’s all circumstantial. Is the team you’re playing at full strength? Is your own team at full strength? When are you playing these teams and what level are they playing at when you meet them?

His squad happened to play a brutal slate, with the free fall being magnified in the three games without star center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Now Creighton looks ahead at home opportunities versus the league’s top teams. It’ll look to handle those opportunities to soundly make its way into the postseason picture.

That begins with the Red Storm: A feisty group that despite momentarily sitting in the bottom of the Big East, is capable of knocking a team off its block.

The Huskies caught a glimpse of that when SJU snagged a double-digit win at the XL Center less than two weeks ago.

“They’re a very intense team,” Kaluma said. “They take a lot of gambles. We just gotta stay solid on our side of the court, on the offensive end.”

St. John’s is always in the face off ball handlers, swarming to every spot on the floor while on defense and aiming for deflections with the prowess of heat-seeking missiles. It plays mind games with open shots and open spaces, licking its chops when an offensive player relaxes to casually throw what it thinks is an open pass.

The Red Storm hope to speed Creighton up, forcing quick decisions and even quicker mistakes. Much of what they do on the defensive end gives way to their fast-paced offense, which ranks third in the country in adjusted tempo and second in average possession length, per KenPom.

The Jays have been rattled far less often than their peers with the ball in their hands. But SJU is one of the teams that is best suited to dig into them. It won’t be afraid to get up close and personal, either.

“They’re always in your face,” Kaluma said. “Especially when you play at their gym, that small little cramped gym. It’s really hard to get a decent shot off on them.”

En route to defeating Connecticut, St. Johns went under a plethora of screens, even on an NBA-level shooter like Jordan Hawkins and others who are more than capable. It isn’t far-fetched to see the Red Storm similarly test Creighton’s shooting Wednesday.

How CU responds — to SJU’s ball pressure and inside intensity and the ways it’ll likely force them to win — will help determine just how close the Jays are to the winning formula that could see them peak during the back half of the season.

