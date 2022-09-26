Creighton begins practice amid expectations and one of Greg McDermott's deepest rosters

Monday marked the beginning of the week where nearly every basketball program across the country opened their doors to the public.

Media sessions, first practices; The telltale signs that college basketball is just over a month away from its return.

Creighton men’s basketball was no exception, allowing the media its first glance at the latest squad before the chance to sit in on the team’s first official practice.

Basketball still isn’t officially underway, which translated to hardly any new information Monday.

Ryan Kalkbrenner has worked on his jumpshot. Both he and Ryan Nembhard are 100% healthy. Kalkbrenner echoed that the team will come together as a collective voice, with no clear-cut replacement for Ryan Hawkins in that regard.

What’s new?

It’s no secret that many have labeled the current roster as Greg McDermott’s deepest team ever. Yet even six weeks away from the season, McDermott himself seems to have his mind made up.

“No question,” the 13th-year CU coach said.

Further questions are guaranteed to go hand-in-hand with the kind of depth Creighton has. As it stands, there isn’t a completely definitive answer for who will be the team’s leading scorer. With different nights will likely come different outcomes.

While adding a player as talented as Baylor Scheierman to the returning corps can certainly raise the ceiling of the program, it immediately calls for roles to shift around him. That level of depth can make it tough to keep everyone happy.

“I think guys will understand,” McDermott said. “… I’m confident that we’ve got a pretty unselfish group that understands that we’ve gotta put the program ahead of some individual stuff.”

That includes several players’ NBA aspirations, with it being very likely that a few players can have the kind of seasons to transform their draft stock. Especially Arthur Kaluma, who’s been projected by many as a potential first-round pick.

In Scheierman’s case, the talent has benefited him. The senior guard won plenty of games with South Dakota State while filling up the stat sheet — all without being rivaled as the team’s best player over the past couple seasons.

His new situation looks completely different.

“Playing with a lot of high level guys, NBA caliber guys, that’s something I'm not necessarily used to,” Scheierman said. “It just makes it a lot easier for me to play.”

Scheierman couldn’t help but note that his transfer was a tough decision that was ultimately swayed by his dream of playing in the NBA some day. McDermott noted that personal goals and individual accolades tend to work themselves out so long as the team does what it should.

McDermott mentioned that the excitement around the team’s depth is elevated because there is depth among veterans. The additions of Scheierman and Francisco Farabello, both seniors. Shereef Mitchell and Kalkbrenner return for their junior seasons.

All stand to play significant minutes.

“(Mitchell) and Farabello could be huge guys off the bench if that’s the way it ends up shaking out,” McDermott said.

It seems as though the reserve backcourt minutes still aren’t set in stone, and perhaps will be subject to change throughout the season. The returning duo of Nembhard and Trey Alexander have some things to figure out themselves.

Nembhard seeps back into a role he’s been accustomed to his whole life, surrounded by talent. Alexander is coming off of a fairly good showing as the team’s replacement PG1 — a dynamic the team isn’t looking to regress from.

“It's gonna be interesting to find a balance between Nembard and Trey playing point,” Kalkbrenner said. “It’s just one more person who can push the ball in transition. I don’t know if it’ll look purely like it did last year at point, but it’s gonna be good for the team to have two point guards on the floor.”

It’s just one of the things McDermott and his group will work on with the season right around the corner. Good problems, surely. Problems Creighton seemingly wished it had down the stretch last season.

“We want to get back to playing a little bit faster,” McDermott said. “Last year, because of the injuries, we were really forced to kind of slow things down and control things a bit more because we didn’t have any depth.”