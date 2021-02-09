 Skip to main content
Creighton bracketology: Can the Jays earn a top-six seed in the NCAA tournament?
BASKETBALL

Creighton bracketology: Can the Jays earn a top-six seed in the NCAA tournament?

Jon Nyatawa provides and in-depth look at Creighton basketball entering a crucial week.

As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking what seed the Jays might earn when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 14.

Bracket Matrix, which has compiled nearly 100 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 6 seed with an average of 5.88. 

Creighton's NCAA tournament résumé

Record: 14-5, 10-4 Big East

Key wins: Seton Hall (Jan. 6, 27), Xavier (Dec. 23), UConn (Dec. 20, Jan. 23)

Key losses: Marquette (Dec. 14), Butler (Jan. 16), Providence (Jan. 20), Georgetown (Feb. 3)

Résumé-building games remaining: Villanova (Feb. 13), at Xavier (Feb. 27), at Villanova (March 3)

Creighton already knows its destination for the 2021 tourney — the NCAA announced in January that the entire tournament will be held in Indiana. Who will the Jays face in Indianapolis? Let's check the projections.

* * *

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in Region 2 and would face No. 11 Boise State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Missouri vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon. CU is one of five Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 24 overall team in his Power 36 rankings

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 8 seed in the Bankers Life 2 region and would face No. 9 Saint Louis in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Bryant. CU is one of five Big East teams in Palm's bracket.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 7 seed in Region 1 and would face No. 10 Boise State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Louisiana. CU is one of four Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the "West" region and would face No. 11 Boise State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Northeastern. CU is one of five Big East teams in Krueger's bracket.

Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the "South" region and would face No. 12 Belmont in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 UAB. CU is one of four Big East teams in DeCourcy's bracket.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

