Creighton bracketology: Can the Jays earn a top-six seed in the NCAA tournament?

As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking what seed the Jays might earn when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 14.
Bracket Matrix, which has compiled nearly 100 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 6 seed with an average of 5.88.
Creighton's NCAA tournament résumé
Record: 14-5, 10-4 Big East
Key wins: Seton Hall (Jan. 6, 27), Xavier (Dec. 23), UConn (Dec. 20, Jan. 23)
Key losses: Marquette (Dec. 14), Butler (Jan. 16), Providence (Jan. 20), Georgetown (Feb. 3)
Résumé-building games remaining: Villanova (Feb. 13), at Xavier (Feb. 27), at Villanova (March 3)
Creighton already knows its destination for the 2021 tourney — the NCAA announced in January that the entire tournament will be held in Indiana. Who will the Jays face in Indianapolis? Let's check the projections.
* * *
ESPN's Joe Lunardi
Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in Region 2 and would face No. 11 Boise State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Missouri vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon. CU is one of five Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.
NCAA.com's Andy Katz
Creighton is listed as the No. 24 overall team in his Power 36 rankings.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm
Creighton is listed as a No. 8 seed in the Bankers Life 2 region and would face No. 9 Saint Louis in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Bryant. CU is one of five Big East teams in Palm's bracket.
Dave Ommen
Creighton is listed as a No. 7 seed in Region 1 and would face No. 10 Boise State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Louisiana. CU is one of four Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.
WatchStadium's Tim Krueger
Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the "West" region and would face No. 11 Boise State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Northeastern. CU is one of five Big East teams in Krueger's bracket.
Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the "South" region and would face No. 12 Belmont in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 UAB. CU is one of four Big East teams in DeCourcy's bracket.
