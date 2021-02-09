Creighton bracketology: Can the Jays earn a top-six seed in the NCAA tournament?

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Missouri vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon. CU is one of five Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 24 overall team in his Power 36 rankings.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 8 seed in the Bankers Life 2 region and would face No. 9 Saint Louis in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Bryant. CU is one of five Big East teams in Palm's bracket.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 7 seed in Region 1 and would face No. 10 Boise State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Louisiana. CU is one of four Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger