Creighton bracketology: Can the Jays still earn a top-four seed?

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 3 and would face No. 12 Utah State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Wright State. CU is one of four Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 18 overall team in his Power 36 rankings.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 7 seed in the Hinkle 2 region and would face No. 10 San Diego State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 15 Eastern Washington. CU is one of five Big East teams in Palm's bracket.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in Region 1 and would face No. 11 Colorado State in the first round.