Creighton bracketology: Can the Jays still earn a top-four seed?

As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking what seed the Jays might earn when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 14.
Bracket Matrix, which has compiled over 100 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 5 seed with an average of 5.26.
The NCAA selection committee released its top 16 on Feb. 13 and Creighton wasn't included. Jon Nyatawa has more on what that means for the Jays.
Creighton's NCAA tournament résumé
Record: 16-5, 12-4 Big East
Key wins: Seton Hall (Jan. 6, 27), Xavier (Dec. 23), UConn (Dec. 20, Jan. 23), Villanova (Feb. 13)
Key losses: Marquette (Dec. 14), Butler (Jan. 16), Providence (Jan. 20), Georgetown (Feb. 3)
Résumé-building games remaining: at Xavier (Feb. 27), at Villanova (March 3)
Creighton already knows its destination for the 2021 tourney — the NCAA announced in January that the entire tournament will be held in Indiana. Whom will the Jays face in Indianapolis? Let's check the projections.
* * *
ESPN's Joe Lunardi
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 3 and would face No. 12 Utah State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Wright State. CU is one of four Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.
NCAA.com's Andy Katz
Creighton is listed as the No. 18 overall team in his Power 36 rankings.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm
Creighton is listed as a No. 7 seed in the Hinkle 2 region and would face No. 10 San Diego State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 15 Eastern Washington. CU is one of five Big East teams in Palm's bracket.
Dave Ommen
Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in Region 1 and would face No. 11 Colorado State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon. CU is one of four Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.
WatchStadium's Tim Krueger
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the Region 4 and would face No. 12 Wright State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Colgate. CU is one of four Big East teams in Krueger's bracket.
Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the Region 4 and would face the winner of a No. 12 seed play-in game between Indiana and St. Bonaventure in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Navy. CU is one of four Big East teams in DeCourcy's bracket.
