Creighton bracketology: How is the Jays' résumé with six weeks until Selection Sunday?

As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking what seed the Jays might earn when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 14.
Bracket Matrix, which has compiled over 80 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 5 seed with an average of 4.95.
Creighton, which moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 following wins against Seton Hall and DePaul, already knows its destination for the 2021 tourney — the NCAA announced in January that the entire tournament will be held in Indiana. The majority of the 67 games will be hosted by Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Purdue.
Creighton's NCAA tournament résumé
Record: 13-4, 9-3 Big East
Key wins: Seton Hall (Jan. 6, 27), Xavier (Dec. 23), UConn (Dec. 20, Jan. 23)
Key losses: Marquette (Dec. 14), Butler (Jan. 16), Providence (Jan. 20)
Résumé-building games remaining: Villanova (Feb. 13), at Xavier (Feb. 27), at Villanova (March 3)
Who will the Jays face in Indianapolis? Let's check the projections.
* * *
ESPN's Joe Lunardi
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 3 and would face No. 12 St. Bonaventure in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Liberty. CU is one of five Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.
NCAA.com's Andy Katz
Creighton is listed as the No. 15 overall team in his Power 36 rankings.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm
Creighton is listed as a No. 7 seed in the Hinkle 1 region and would face No. 10 Oregon in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 2 Missouri vs. No. 15 UC Irvine. CU is one of four Big East teams in Palm's bracket.
Dave Ommen
Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in Region 3 and would face No. 11 Colorado State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon. CU is one of four Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.
WatchStadium's Tim Krueger
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in South region and would face No. 12 Toledo in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State. CU is one of four Big East teams in Krueger's bracket.
Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy
Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in Midwest region and would face No. 14 Grand Canyon in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 LSU. CU is one of four Big East teams in DeCourcy's bracket.
