Creighton bracketology: How is the Jays' résumé with six weeks until Selection Sunday?

Who will the Jays face in Indianapolis? Let's check the projections.

* * *

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 3 and would face No. 12 St. Bonaventure in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Liberty. CU is one of five Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 15 overall team in his Power 36 rankings.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 7 seed in the Hinkle 1 region and would face No. 10 Oregon in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 2 Missouri vs. No. 15 UC Irvine. CU is one of four Big East teams in Palm's bracket.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in Region 3 and would face No. 11 Colorado State in the first round.