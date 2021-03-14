Creighton bracketology: It's Selection Sunday! Where will the Jays be seeded?

* * *

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 4 and would face No. 12 Oregon State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Liberty. CU is one of four Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the "South" region and would face the winner of a No. 11 seed play-in game between Syracuse and Wichita State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington. CU is one of four Big East teams in Palm's bracket.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the "South" region and would face No. 12 Winthrop in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Ohio. CU is one of four Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger