Creighton bracketology: It's Selection Sunday! Where will the Jays be seeded?

With the NCAA tournament bracket release just hours away, The World-Herald is tracking what seed Creighton might earn on Selection Sunday.
Bracket Matrix, which has compiled over 130 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 5 seed with an average of 4.81.
The Jays reached the Big East tournament final as the No. 2 seed but fell short against No. 8 Georgetown on Saturday.
Creighton's NCAA tournament résumé
Record: 20-8, 14-6 Big East
Key wins: Seton Hall (Jan. 6, 27), Xavier (Dec. 23), UConn (Dec. 20, Jan. 23), Villanova (Feb. 13), UConn (March 12)
Key losses: Marquette (Dec. 14), Butler (Jan. 16), Providence (Jan. 20), Georgetown (Feb. 3)
NET ranking: 17 | KenPom: 19
Quad 1: 6-3 | Quad 2: 6-1 | Quad 3: 4-3 | Quad 4: 4-0
Creighton already knows its destination for the 2021 tourney — the NCAA announced in January that the entire tournament will be held in Indiana. Whom will the Jays face in Indianapolis? Let's check the projections.
* * *
ESPN's Joe Lunardi
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 4 and would face No. 12 Oregon State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Liberty. CU is one of four Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm
Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the "South" region and would face the winner of a No. 11 seed play-in game between Syracuse and Wichita State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington. CU is one of four Big East teams in Palm's bracket.
Dave Ommen
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the "South" region and would face No. 12 Winthrop in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Ohio. CU is one of four Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.
WatchStadium's Tim Krueger
Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the "Midwest" region and would face No. 11 UCLA in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Oral Roberts. CU is one of three Big East teams in Krueger's bracket.
Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the "South" region and would face No. 12 Winthrop in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro. CU is one of four Big East teams in DeCourcy's bracket.
