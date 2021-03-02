Creighton bracketology: March Madness could start early for Jays

* * *

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 3 and would face No. 12 Wichita State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Belmont. CU is one of five Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 20 overall team in his Power 36 rankings.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the Bankers Life 1 region and would face the winner of a No. 12 seed play-in game between VCU and Drake in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Liberty. CU is one of five Big East teams in Palm's bracket.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 4 and would face No. 12 Toledo in the first round.