Creighton bracketology: March Madness could start early for Jays

As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking what seed the Jays might earn when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 14.
Bracket Matrix, which has compiled nearly 120 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 4 seed with an average of 4.80.
Despite a loss at Xavier on Feb. 27, the Jays still control their own destiny for the Big East title. Jon Nyatawa has more on a de facto title game against Villanova.
Creighton's NCAA tournament résumé
Record: 17-6, 13-5 Big East
Key wins: Seton Hall (Jan. 6, 27), Xavier (Dec. 23), UConn (Dec. 20, Jan. 23), Villanova (Feb. 13)
Key losses: Marquette (Dec. 14), Butler (Jan. 16), Providence (Jan. 20), Georgetown (Feb. 3)
Résumé-building games remaining: at Villanova (March 3)
Creighton already knows its destination for the 2021 tourney — the NCAA announced in January that the entire tournament will be held in Indiana. Whom will the Jays face in Indianapolis? Let's check the projections.
* * *
ESPN's Joe Lunardi
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 3 and would face No. 12 Wichita State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Belmont. CU is one of five Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.
NCAA.com's Andy Katz
Creighton is listed as the No. 20 overall team in his Power 36 rankings.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the Bankers Life 1 region and would face the winner of a No. 12 seed play-in game between VCU and Drake in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Liberty. CU is one of five Big East teams in Palm's bracket.
Dave Ommen
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 4 and would face No. 12 Toledo in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Navy. CU is one of four Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.
WatchStadium's Tim Krueger
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the Region 4 and would face No. 11 St. Bonaventure in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Wright State. CU is one of four Big East teams in Krueger's bracket.
Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the Region 2 and would face No. 12 Western Kentucky in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 13 Toledo. CU is one of five Big East teams in DeCourcy's bracket.
