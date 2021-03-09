 Skip to main content
Creighton bracketology: Where do the Jays stand heading into the Big East tournament?
topical
BASKETBALL

Creighton bracketology: Where do the Jays stand heading into the Big East tournament?

With Selection Sunday less than a week away, The World-Herald is tracking what seed Creighton might earn when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on Sunday.

Bracket Matrix, which has compiled over 130 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 5 seed with an average of 5.38. 

The Jays will be the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament and will play either No. 7 Xavier or No. 10 Butler at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Creighton's NCAA tournament résumé

Record: 18-7, 14-6 Big East

Key wins: Seton Hall (Jan. 6, 27), Xavier (Dec. 23), UConn (Dec. 20, Jan. 23), Villanova (Feb. 13)

Key losses: Marquette (Dec. 14), Butler (Jan. 16), Providence (Jan. 20), Georgetown (Feb. 3)

Creighton already knows its destination for the 2021 tourney — the NCAA announced in January that the entire tournament will be held in Indiana. Whom will the Jays face in Indianapolis? Let's check the projections.

* * *

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 2 and would face No. 12 Toledo in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Western Kentucky. CU is one of four Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 34 overall team in his Power 36 rankings

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the Bankers Life 2 region and would face No. 11 Colorado State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Southern Utah. CU is one of four Big East teams in Palm's bracket.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 2 and would face No. 12 Western Kentucky in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Winthrop. CU is one of five Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the Region 3 and would face No. 11 Louisville in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Liberty. CU is one of four Big East teams in Krueger's bracket.

Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the Region 3 and would face No. 12 Western Kentucky in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro. CU is one of four Big East teams in DeCourcy's bracket.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

1 of 62

