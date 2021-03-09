Creighton bracketology: Where do the Jays stand heading into the Big East tournament?

With Selection Sunday less than a week away, The World-Herald is tracking what seed Creighton might earn when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on Sunday.
Bracket Matrix, which has compiled over 130 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 5 seed with an average of 5.38.
The Jays will be the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament and will play either No. 7 Xavier or No. 10 Butler at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Creighton's NCAA tournament résumé
Record: 18-7, 14-6 Big East
Key wins: Seton Hall (Jan. 6, 27), Xavier (Dec. 23), UConn (Dec. 20, Jan. 23), Villanova (Feb. 13)
Key losses: Marquette (Dec. 14), Butler (Jan. 16), Providence (Jan. 20), Georgetown (Feb. 3)
Creighton already knows its destination for the 2021 tourney — the NCAA announced in January that the entire tournament will be held in Indiana. Whom will the Jays face in Indianapolis? Let's check the projections.
* * *
ESPN's Joe Lunardi
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 2 and would face No. 12 Toledo in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Western Kentucky. CU is one of four Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.
NCAA.com's Andy Katz
Creighton is listed as the No. 34 overall team in his Power 36 rankings.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm
Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the Bankers Life 2 region and would face No. 11 Colorado State in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Southern Utah. CU is one of four Big East teams in Palm's bracket.
Dave Ommen
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 2 and would face No. 12 Western Kentucky in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Winthrop. CU is one of five Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.
WatchStadium's Tim Krueger
Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the Region 3 and would face No. 11 Louisville in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Liberty. CU is one of four Big East teams in Krueger's bracket.
Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy
Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the Region 3 and would face No. 12 Western Kentucky in the first round.
Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro. CU is one of four Big East teams in DeCourcy's bracket.
