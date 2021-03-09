Creighton bracketology: Where do the Jays stand heading into the Big East tournament?

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Western Kentucky. CU is one of four Big East teams in Lunardi's bracket.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 34 overall team in his Power 36 rankings.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the Bankers Life 2 region and would face No. 11 Colorado State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Southern Utah. CU is one of four Big East teams in Palm's bracket.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in Region 2 and would face No. 12 Western Kentucky in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Winthrop. CU is one of five Big East teams in Ommen's bracket.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger