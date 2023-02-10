Life was different back when Creighton men’s basketball visited Hartford.

The Bluejays (16-8, 10-3 Big East) weren’t far removed from their six game losing streak, which initially felt like a coffee stain on an all-white suit. Then-No. 4 Connecticut was still within a couple breaths of conversations that labeled it as the nation’s best team.

Behind momentum garnered from drowning some of the Big East’s lesser squads in the couple of preceding weeks, a win at Gampel Pavilion didn’t feel farfetched.

And it wasn’t. Not until CU missed a series of open shots to lose its second-half lead and bury itself against the pesky Huskies.

A piercing silence filled the road team’s hallway. UConn strutted its stuff from a floor above after downing the league’s preseason favorites. Husky center Adama Sonogo boasted a 26 point, nine rebound performance and cited a couple of preseason quotes from Ryan Kalkbrenner as inspiration.

All of it felt like a necessary turning point for Creighton.

“We went into a difficult environment and took their best shot, and then came back and took the lead in the second half,” coach Greg McDermott said. “I think that was good for us, to be able to respond like that.

“We got better through the stretch where we lost six in a row, even though things were bad on the outside. I think within our program, we continued to move forward and guys got a better understanding of the roles we’re asking them to play. A lot of guys are champions in their role right now.”

Fast forward one month to Saturday’s return game in CHI Health Center. The Jays have won seven straight league games, their longest such streak in the Big East. The Huskies lost four of their next five after beating CU, but are riding the momentum of knocking off No. 10 Marquette.

Two of the league’s heavyweights have whipped back into shape. UConn’s six league losses to this point might push it further out from Big East regular season contention, but it doesn’t stop the Huskies from making CU’s chances much harder.

“UConn, at their best, I think is one of the top three or four teams in the country,” McDermott said. “Certainly the way they played against Marquette they looked that way.”

The Huskies have settled in during this final stretch. They have flaws, but their strengths remain.

Jordan Hawkins is making 41% of his 3-pointers.The shooting surrounding him makes life for opponents even more troublesome. Guard Andre Jackson is a pest, and his intensity turned things around for UConn the last time the teams met.

And of course, there’s Sanogo, the league’s preseason player of the year who felt a fire lit under him back in early January. He’s averaged 17.2 points and nine rebounds through his past five games. Pair him with an advanced freshman like 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan, and there are no light days wherever UConn lands.

“It’s definitely not easy,” McDermott said. “That’s as good a duo I think as anybody in the country is blessed to have. So they constantly come at you. We missed some opportunities to help and I thought our physicality at the point of where (Sanogo) was trying to catch wasn’t where it needed to be.”

As teams have learned in recent weeks, there are no easy days with Creighton, either. Whether the Jays come out firing out the gate, show up to hit shots 35 mins or never quite hit enough shots at all, CU has found ways to win.

Its defense has played a major role in that. One that, according to KenPom, is the 13th best defense in the nation — the top ranked defense McDermott has ever coached at Creighton.

The numbers say so. McDermott isn’t shy to agree.

“Yeah, it’s the reason we’ve been able to get through a few tough shooting games and find a way to win,” McDermott said. “Now we got some length out there with Trey, Baylor and Art. R2 has improved from last year defensively. Shereef’s always been a good defender. Farabello is always in the right spot. And you’ve got (Kalkbrenner) back there.”

Creighton’s starters have each carved and leaned into roles that work harmoniously. All have seemingly flipped a switch since January, and all have had their share of big moments to pull away wins.

Its reserves have sought ways to impact games during times where they might not score. All of it has come together for Creighton to close its regular season with a full head of steam.

“A lot of growth,” Nembhard said. “Team chemistry has gotten a lot better. Togetherness has gotten better. … We had those tough few games but we’re locked in. We know what we want to do, we want to win the Big East. If we want to do that we’ve got to win these home games.”

The league’s top-four teams are a combined 27-0 at home in Big East play. Creighton won’t roll over. And it won’t need much more inspiration beyond the title race and that loss in Hartford.

"Ryan Kalkbrenner is really a guy that stirs the spot," McDermott jokingly said. "He’s about as humble a kid as there is, so if that’s where they gotta go for inspiration, so be it. We don’t need all that garbage.”

The 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team