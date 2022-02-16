Creighton can see the finish line, and the Jays are still in the NCAA tournament race

How Creighton performs in its final six regular-season games might determine its NCAA tournament fate.

There are so many résumé-padding opportunities packed into the next three weeks. The Jays — currently projected as one of the last teams in the NCAA field — could perform well enough to ensure they're not even sweating through the anxious moments of Selection Sunday.

Six games. Three on the road. Three at home.

All six will slot into the selection committee's Quad 1 and Quad 2 categories, games with higher degrees of difficulty that can make or break a team's NCAA candidacy.

Creighton's ready to embrace the challenge.

"I always talk about wanting to play meaningful games in February — and our games are meaningful," coach Greg McDermott said. "So we'll see what happens. But at least we're in the spot where it matters."

It's not exactly an ideal position — the Jays are on the NCAA tournament bubble after all.

They could flop in their prove-it chances and fall out of at-large consideration. Their 4-7 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games this year — and their low NET ranking (No. 69) and their bad loss (Arizona State) — doesn't leave them with much margin for error during the season's stretch run.

But this Creighton team, considering its youth and inexperience, hasn't really spent the season framing its internal messaging around its NCAA tournament chances. That was considered too much of a big-picture concept, especially early.

These guys wanted to narrow their focus to maximize their development potential. They couldn't afford to waste a practice rep or a film session.

Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner said in September on the first day of preseason practice that he and his teammates weren't talking then about their postseason prospects. You can't fully set aside NCAA tournament dreams — but you can remind yourself not to overlook the daily diligence and discipline needed to get there.

"I don't know if we really talked a lot about looking so far down the road, as far as the end of the season," Kalkbrenner said that day. "Right now, the message is more about growth every single day. We're so young. We've got so much room for improvement."

Four months later, the finish line is here.

And Creighton's still in the race.

After all the expected ups and downs — the growing pains were exposed for months with five new starters settling in — CU's year-long recalibration project gets its final stress test.

It starts with a road game against improving DePaul (NET No. 104). Then Marquette (No. 29) comes to Omaha Sunday. Creighton plays at St. John's (No. 90) and at Providence (No. 31) before a final week with home games against UConn (No. 18) and Seton Hall (No. 33).

Unfortunately for the Jays, they're not operating at 100%.

Freshman Arthur Kaluma (knee) has missed the last two games and is questionable for Thursday. Senior Ryan Hawkins is playing through injury. Kalkbrenner is working back from an ankle sprain.

Freshman John Christofilis was making a case in practice to crack the rotation in February, but he went down with a foot injury. Junior Shereef Mitchell's been unavailable since November.

"I'm really proud of this group," McDermott said. "Regardless of what happens here on out, they've done an awesome job of dealing with a lot of adversity this year. … I'm hopeful for them that we can finish it. And end up in a good place in March."

