Creighton can't afford any defensive mistakes against efficient Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS — On the second possession of the game Saturday, Denzel Mahoney hollered for a switch along the perimeter. But his teammates weren’t able to react in time.
The result was UC Santa Barbara’s best player, JaQuori McLaughlin, knocking down an open 3-pointer.
That’s how costly a lapse can be against an elite playmaker.
Miss a box out? Bucket.
Fall for a pump-fake? Free throws.
Get clipped by an off-ball screen? Open jumper.
It requires a full 40 minutes of focus and execution — not just from the primary defender, but from every Bluejay who steps on the court. CU couldn’t afford to give McLaughlin any space Saturday, or else he would capitalize by making a shot or creating one for a teammate.
Creighton survived the test in a 63-62 first-round NCAA tournament win. But on Monday — to advance to the program’s first post-1985 Sweet 16 — it has to do it all over again.
Ohio’s Jason Preston, a 6-foot-4 point guard, is just as lethal.
“Much like McLaughlin, you want to take a good player, and you want to knock them out of their rhythm,” coach Greg McDermott said. “Sometimes you’re trying to speed them up to do that. With McLaughlin, it was hard to do. I think it’s going to be hard to do with Preston.
“And if you make a mistake, they’re going to make you pay for it. We have to be as clean as we can.”
How the Jays perform defensively might determine whether they make history Monday night.
Preston is the centerpiece of the Bobcats’ efficient offensive attack, making 53.3% of his shots and ranking 10th nationally in individual assist rate. But four other Ohio players average double figures, too. The team has reached the 80-point mark eight times in its past 11 games (10-2 record).
So what concerns McDermott?
“The same things that kept me up (before the UCSB game),” he said.
But the encouraging aspect for Creighton heading into Monday’s second-round matchup is that it was able to rely on its defense at critical points Saturday — despite a slow start and a second-half scoring slump.
McDermott and point guard Marcus Zegarowski thought that the team was nervous early. The jitters led to miscues. And the Jays may have underestimated the unpredictable nature of the NCAA tournament, where momentum can swing drastically. Like CU’s 10-point second-half lead, which evaporated pretty quickly.
Perhaps those lessons will prove valuable Monday.
The Jays will be playing at Hinkle Fieldhouse, a venue where they’ve lost four straight games to Butler and made 25 of their 98 3-point tries (25.5%) in that span.
But the Bulldogs are not the opponent. And there will be a new set of rims in the building. And there’s so much at stake.
Creighton’s veterans are motivated to reach a goal they set long ago. Get to the Sweet 16.
So they’re aiming to be at their best, even with the weight of the big stage and the necessity to remain fundamentally sound on defense.
“There’s always gonna be pressure there,” Zegarowski said. “I don’t think pressure’s bad. I’m OK with that. Pressure means there’s a great opportunity ahead.”
Photos: Creighton basketball faces UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA tournament
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa