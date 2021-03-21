Creighton can't afford any defensive mistakes against efficient Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS — On the second possession of the game Saturday, Denzel Mahoney hollered for a switch along the perimeter. But his teammates weren’t able to react in time.

The result was UC Santa Barbara’s best player, JaQuori McLaughlin, knocking down an open 3-pointer.

That’s how costly a lapse can be against an elite playmaker.

Miss a box out? Bucket.

Fall for a pump-fake? Free throws.

Get clipped by an off-ball screen? Open jumper.

It requires a full 40 minutes of focus and execution — not just from the primary defender, but from every Bluejay who steps on the court. CU couldn’t afford to give McLaughlin any space Saturday, or else he would capitalize by making a shot or creating one for a teammate.

Creighton survived the test in a 63-62 first-round NCAA tournament win. But on Monday — to advance to the program’s first post-1985 Sweet 16 — it has to do it all over again.

Ohio’s Jason Preston, a 6-foot-4 point guard, is just as lethal.