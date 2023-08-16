Creighton men’s soccer continued exhibition play Wednesday with a 1-0 loss to Drake.

The Bluejays outshot the Bulldogs 13-7 and earned 11 corner kicks, but Creighton couldn't capitalize on any of its opportunities.

“The young boys came in on Saturday and they looked pretty darn good. And today they looked their age,” Creighton coach Johnny Torres said. “But this is why we have these matches.”

Creighton was on the attack early, getting three balls into the goal box in the first two minutes. But the Bluejays were unable to connect, and the game flipped soon after.

Drake put together a few breakaways that forced Creighton goalkeeper Blake Gillingham to make tough saves, but the game remained scoreless after 25 minutes, thanks largely to a trifecta of saves by the Santa Clara transfer.

“That’s the challenge, is to be able to be in the right spot at the right time and get action,” Gillingham said. “It shows that my training and preparation has gone very well, and the coaching here has been awesome.”

But Gillingham lost his clean sheet in the 27th minute. Drake’s AJ Franklin earned a penalty kick after Luke Mitchell committed a rough foul in the box. Franklin’s kick went left and low, while Gillingham went right, and Drake took a 1-0 lead.

“It’s tough to either wait or guess … I think he already knew where he was going,” Gillingham explained. “It’s luck of the draw for a lot of us and that’s just how it goes.”

Creighton controlled possession in the first half, but Drake capitalized on more of opportunities, with only one of Creighton’s four shots staying on target.

“The execution was lacking, and unfortunately for us, Drake was opportunistic to be able to take their opportunity and finish it,” Torres said. “I felt we were trying to do too much on the ball, rather than just letting the ball roll.”

Creighton was all offense in the second half. The Bluejays garnered nine corner kicks and nine shots, but none of those opportunities found the back of the net.

“I think we just need to be consistent with the service into the box and I think the goals are going to happen,” junior midfielder Jackson Castro said. “All of our guys can do it. No matter who slots in there, anybody can do it.”

Despite being held scoreless after outshooting the Bulldogs 9-1 in the second half, the Bluejays remain optimistic about the season. After all, they totaled 11 corner kicks and 13 shots.

“The good thing is we are getting ourselves in position to get ourselves corner kicks,” Torres said. “Now we just have to be better at executing to turn those into goals, because I will start being worried if we’re not getting any corner kicks.”

Castro, too, remains confident in the team and its abilities. Despite losing star forward Duncan McGuire to the pros, he thinks the ceiling remains high for this year’s squad.

“Obviously we want to compete for the Big East championship, and then we want to go deep in the tournament,” Castro said. “We think that we have people that came in and replaced them (last year’s seniors) ... that can do just as well, or better.”

A big reason for that is the offensive system, which changed from a 4-3-3 in Castro’s freshman year to its current iteration. This year’s system relies more on spots on the field rather than a designated formation.

“It’s pretty impressive, how it just works no matter who’s there,” Castro explained. “And we think that’s what produces the most goals no matter who’s in it.”

The Bluejays will have a chance to do a bit more fine-tuning in their final exhibition match against Missouri State in Kansas City, Missouri, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Torres said the rotation will like similar to the one for the regular season, which begins Aug. 24 at Stanford.

Drake..............1 0—1

At Creighton.....0 0—0

Goals: D, Franklin.