No. 11 Creighton can't overcome slow start as Jays fall to Providence

Creighton’s experienced starting five wasn’t ready to match Providence’s urgency Wednesday, and senior Damien Jefferson couldn’t explain why.

He’s not so sure the reason ultimately matters, though.

Fact is, the Jays did not bring the focus or effort necessary to handle the determined group of gritty Friars, who had the look Wednesday of a team firmly entrenched in must-win territory following three straight defeats. Before CU could blink, it trailed 23-6.

And even though No. 11 Creighton did eventually fight back, pulling within one possession on multiple occasions late, it never was able to make up for that woeful start in a 74-70 defeat Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.

“The first eight minutes, they punked us out,” Jefferson said. “Whenever a team comes in your house and punks you out for the first eight minutes of the game, it’s going to be hard to get back into the game. … It wasn’t good enough.”

That’s a disappointing realization for Jefferson and his veteran teammates, who’ve suddenly dropped two straight contests.

They marched to a league championship last year by winning games with hustle and heart. Their activity and hustle helped them overcome their size disadvantage most nights.