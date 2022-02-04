Creighton can't rebound after lowest scoring half in 7 years as Jays fall to Seton Hall

Creighton wasn't ready at the start of its Friday road game at Seton Hall, and it couldn't recover in time during a blowout defeat in Newark, N.J.

CU coach Greg McDermott burned a timeout after four possessions. It took the Jays five minutes before they made a shot — and then six more minutes before they hit another one. They ended up with their lowest scoring half in seven years, managing just 16 points at halftime.

Creighton (13-8, 5-5) did eventually settle in — the deficit dipped to 45-32 with 13 minutes left inside the Prudential Center. But the Pirates scored on their next seven possessions to put the game away.

Ultimately, the Jays' response came far too late.

The 74-55 loss Friday at Seton Hall (14-7, 5-6), particularly the one-sided nature of the game, spoils some of the momentum CU gained when it battled for a 59-55 win at No. 17 UConn Tuesday.

Creighton's young roster has shown signs of growth as it approaches the regular season's stretch run — but it's had trouble finding consistency, especially after moments of success. CU's now 2-5 in games following a win since December.

The Jays will return to action Tuesday when they host Butler.