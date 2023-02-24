CONWAY, SC — Offense was easy to come by in Creighton baseball’s 14-12 loss to Coastal Carolina in the opener of their weekend series Friday night.

Nolan Clifford hit a grand slam and Jack Grace blasted two home runs but it wasn’t enough to carry the Bluejays to a win.

Clifford’s four-bagger tied the game and Grace followed moments later with a three-run bomb in the fifth to give CU the 8-5 lead.

But then Coastal Carolina would storm back with nine runs of their own in their final three at-bats that included two more home runs and the Chanticleers held on in a wild back-and-forth battle.

CU’s crooked number in the fifth came off just four hits, and the Chanticleers ended up outhitting the Bluejays, 19-8.

Andrew Meggs would end up scoring six runs on the day to lead the Jays. That scoring production made up for the second baseman’s costly error in the second inning that allowed two CCU runners to score with two out. Coastal Carolina’s Chad Born reached on the mishap and also scored later in the frame to total three unearned runs for starter Ryan Windham.

CU (2-2) were forced to go through three arms in the bottom of the sixth alone. Nick Lucky led off the inning with a solo homer and after giving up another base hit, pitcher Tommy Lamb was pulled for Daniel Hammond (1-1). He would also gave up a base hit before Born knocked everyone home with another three-run shot – their third long ball of the day.

Creighton’s third pitcher of the inning, Paul Bergstrom, also allowed several hits and a run.

Nolan Sailors hit another Jays homer in the seventh and also scored five runs. Grace nailed his solo shot to lead off the ninth for his fifth RBI.

Creighton takes on Coastal Carolina again tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Creighton (2-2)............. 001 070 121 12 8 1

Coastal Carolina (3-2)... 230 005 22x 14 19 2

W: Billings (1-1) L: Hammond (1-1) S: Sharkey (1)

HR: Sailors, CU (1). Grace, CU (2). Clifford, CU (1). Barthol, CCU (1). Born, CCU (1). Lucky, CCU (1). 2B: Barthol, CCU (1). Born, CCU (1).​