Creighton can't stop Butler's late rally as Jays fall in final match of regular season

Creighton was unable to hold a late lead in the second half Saturday, losing 3-2 at Butler in the final regular season match.

The Jays (6-5, 5-3) gave up two goals in the final 16 minutes of the match. They snapped their three-game winning streak in the process.

CU still has secured a spot in next week's Big East tournament. That berth was locked up before Saturday's match.

But Creighton was hoping to finish strong. For stretches Saturday, it was on pace to do that.

The Jays erased a 1-0 halftime deficit with a goal in the 47th minute from junior midfielder Charles Auguste. Then 14 minutes later, redshirt freshman Duncan McGuire's fourth goal of the season made it 2-1.

Butler (4-6-2, 4-2-2) rallied just in time, though. It tied the game at 2-2 in the 75th minute and secured the match-winner in the 80th minute.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.