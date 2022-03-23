Creighton coach Greg McDermott agrees to long-term contract extension

Creighton coach Greg McDermott has agreed to a contract extension that’s likely to keep him in Omaha for many years to come, a source confirmed to The World-Herald Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the development Wednesday as well.

Official news of the extension is expected as early as Thursday. Creighton didn’t make a habit of releasing contract details under previous athletic director Bruce Rasmussen, who retired over the summer. The deal is expected to be at least four years, The World-Herald has learned.

The extension will be the first major move for Rasmussen’s successor, Marcus Blossom.

In late February, as CU steamed toward another NCAA tournament berth, the 57-year-old McDermott told The World-Herald he wanted Creighton to be “my last job” before retirement.

“I hope we can figure out how to make that happen,” McDermott said at the time.

Blossom said he wanted McDermott to remain at CU, as well.

“If Mac wants to be here, we want him to be here,” Blossom said.

CU advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament, pushing top-seeded Kansas to the final minute despite missing two of its top players, Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries. Both are expected to return in 2022-23, along with sophomores-to-be Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander.

World-Herald sports editor Sam McKewon contributed to this report.

Tom Shatel Sports columnist