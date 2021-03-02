Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologizes for 'terribly inappropriate analogy'

Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for making insensitive comments with racial undertones during a locker-room speech after the team’s loss at Xavier Saturday.
According to a McDermott Twitter post Tuesday, he said this: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”
CU suffered a 77-69 loss to Xavier Saturday, snapping a four-game winning streak.
In the three days since, McDermott said he’s had “multiple difficult conversations” with players, parents, staffers and university administrators. He’s apologized to them, he said.
“I realize the pain my words have caused,” McDermott said in his 218-word statement posted to Twitter.
He characterized his locker-room speech Saturday as a “terribly inappropriate analogy,” one he says he’d never used before that moment.
The public revelation of McDermott’s comments and his apology came one day before the biggest regular season game of the season for the Jays, who could win a second-straight Big East title this week. No. 14 Creighton plays at No. 10 Villanova Wednesday.
But undoubtedly, the Jays’ focus has been diverted.
Creighton president Daniel Hendrickson and athletic director Bruce Rasmussen met with the team on Monday in Cincinnati, according to an official CU statement. They also met with McDermott.
No specific disciplinary action has been revealed — personnel matters are handled confidentially, according to a university statement.
But Creighton officials condemned McDermott’s post-game speech Tuesday, stating that McDermott used “deplorable language that is inconsistent with the university’s values.”
On a national scale, the college amateurism model has been increasingly maligned for its limitations on the earning potential of athletes — particularly as coaching salaries and athletic department profits grow in Division I football and basketball, sports where the majority of players are Black. Some critics have even compared the framework to slavery.
It’s within that context which McDermott’s words were received by his team.
Additionally, the Jays players and their peers within college basketball have participated in a growing national movement to raise awareness for racial justice.
CU’s players wear “EQUALITY” on the back of their jerseys. They have a Black Lives Matter patch on the front. A different member of the team has spoken in a prerecorded video about the issues before home games.
The Creighton players and coaches have said they've made it a priority to discuss race-related problems within society since last summer, when the killing of George Floyd sparked weeks of protests in cities across the country.
McDermott said in a statement in June that “we have a responsibility to educate ourselves about the negative effects of bias and prejudice on the members of our Black community.”
He indicated in his statement Tuesday that he hopes to continue that process.
“I am committed to ensure that this will never happen again and am using this as a learning experience,” McDermott said on Twitter Tuesday. “While there remains work to be done and trust to earn back, I appreciate our student-athletes’ honesty and will maintain an open dialogue as we grow and learn together.”
I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/tE6thM1aRc— Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) March 2, 2021
