Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologizes for 'terribly inappropriate analogy'

Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for making insensitive comments with racial undertones during a locker-room speech after the team’s loss at Xavier Saturday.

According to a McDermott Twitter post Tuesday, he said this: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

CU suffered a 77-69 loss to Xavier Saturday, snapping a four-game winning streak.

In the three days since, McDermott said he’s had “multiple difficult conversations” with players, parents, staffers and university administrators. He’s apologized to them, he said.

“I realize the pain my words have caused,” McDermott said in his 218-word statement posted to Twitter.

He characterized his locker-room speech Saturday as a “terribly inappropriate analogy,” one he says he’d never used before that moment.

The public revelation of McDermott’s comments and his apology came one day before the biggest regular season game of the season for the Jays, who could win a second-straight Big East title this week. No. 14 Creighton plays at No. 10 Villanova Wednesday.