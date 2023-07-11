Generally speaking, after a deep run into March Madness, teams need to retool. Creighton is no exception.

While the Bluejays lost starters Ryan Nembhard and Arthur Kaluma, the churn of college basketball also allowed Creighton to make some necessary additions, too.

Aside from freshmen Josiah Dotzler and Brock Vice, Creighton added transfers Steven Ashworth, Johnathan Lawson and Isaac Traudt. CU coach Greg McDermott complimented several of the new additions, notably Nebraskans Dotzler and Traudt.

“He’s adjusting — you know, the system and style they played in Virginia is very different than what we play,” McDermott said of the 6-foot-10 Traudt. “He’s got a lot of skill, he can shoot the ball well.”

As for Dotzler, McDermott expressed admiration for the speed at which the Bellevue West product has adjusted to the college level.

“I think most things are probably going a little fast for him right now,” McDermott said, but also noted that “he’s got a good pace about his game…he’s made good strides in a short period of time on the defensive end.”

Ashworth, who transferred from Utah State, nearly set a school record for 3-pointers made last season. While he may not average 16.2 points per game next season, he still figures to be a key factor in Creighton’s offense.

“Stephen’s played a lot of college basketball and has a great feel for the game,” McDermott said. “He’s a very willing passer and now he’s just getting accustomed to the pace we play, but he’s fit in as well as I could have hoped.”

Ashworth called Creighton “a family.”

“That’s what the coaching staff and Coach Mac emphasized about the opportunity to come and play here,” Ashworth said. He has been the crown jewel of an active transfer portal for McDermott and his staff, who have brought in a transfer class ranked 24th in the nation by 247Sports.

McDermott hopes the trend is able to continue.

“So far we’ve been able to adjust to (the transfer portal) relatively well,” he said. “We felt like we’ve been able to recruit at a high level these past few years, and that’s gonna need to continue.”

More notes:

»Creighton also released its non-conference schedule Tuesday, with highlights including home games against Iowa and Alabama. The Dec. 16 game against Alabama, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament last year, looms large. McDermott said he’s “excited for that opportunity.”

“Talk about an entertaining game. They play really fast, shoot a lot of 3s, much like we do,” he said. “I think it’ll be a fun game for our fans and a good test for us right before we begin Big East play.”

»That difficult schedule will require team continuity. That continuity will be especially key at the power forward and center spots, which are somewhat thin after Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Sophomore Mason Miller should see his minutes bumped up. McDermott is also planning on utilizing Frederick King, the sophomore center from the Bahamas, a lot more this season. King will return home to the Bahamas when CU takes its summer trip there.

“This experience…is going to prepare him more for what we hope is going be a really good year this year for Fred King,” McDermott said. “I’d like to get Fred out there more this year.”

While his rotation at center seems set, the logjam at power forward may be a bit trickier to navigate. McDermott said Miller, Traudt, and Jasen Green have all shown potential to start.

“Mason, Isaac, Jasen Green, they’ve all had moments where they’ve been really good,” he said. “Isaac at some point could slide to the 5 in a perimeter, five guard situation.”

McDermott is excited to see how both the returners and new faces look in increased roles.

“They give us some flexibility but it’s going to be a very competitive position,” he said.

Overall, McDermott expressed a sense of optimism about the season, mainly driven by how quickly the new faces have gelled.

“Usually (new players adjusting) takes place the first two weeks of practice but hopefully we have that behind us,” he said. “They’ve lived up to our expectations, especially with their work ethic and desire to improve.”