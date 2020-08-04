Creighton, coach Greg McDermott expecting delayed arrival for two new international players

There isn’t a clear timetable set for the on-campus arrival of Creighton’s two international players, but forward Modestas Kancleris and guard Rati Andronikashvili have started the process to make their way to Omaha.
Coach Greg McDermott told reporters during a Zoom call Tuesday that Kancleris (from Lithuania) and Andronikashvili (from Georgia) are meeting this week with officials at the U.S. Embassy in their home countries.
But even after they get their final student visa approval, the two incoming freshmen will have to enter into a two-week quarantine once they get to CU.
It’s a pandemic-era ripple effect that’s being felt by dozens of college basketball programs and overseas players.
“Ideally we would have liked to have them here by now,” McDermott said. “But there’s been a lot of challenges and a lot of hoops that those guys have had to go through to try to make this happen.”
Kancleris signed with Creighton on April 30. Andronikashvili joined the program a week later.
But since the coronavirus had forced the closure of CU’s campus at that time — preventing the Jays from working out as a group — the two international recruits remained in their home countries.
The flight options were limited, anyway. And the U.S. had strict border policies. Plus, the U.S. closed many of its consulates around the world, including in Lithuania and Georgia, McDermott said.
The U.S. government also has since announced that new international students must take at least one in-person college class to be granted admittance in the country. That Immigration and Customs Enforcement directive originally extended to all international students, but the order was challenged in court and later rescinded.
Creighton is planning for on-campus, in-person classes for the fall semester starting on Aug. 17.
McDermott said his staff and CU’s compliance department have been working to help Kancleris and Andronikashvili during their visa application process.
“I’m confident that we’ll get our two guys here,” McDermott said Tuesday.
The rest of the Jays’ squad will start returning to campus within the next 10 days, although McDermott said the CU coaching staff still has not been approved to return to its offices at the Championship Center. So there is no date set to begin team workouts.
» Will there even be a college basketball season during a pandemic?
McDermott doesn’t know. He’s optimistic. And he knows the sport’s leadership — particularly since it still has three months to plan — will consider every possible scenario.
Coaches across the country have spoken openly about delaying the start of the season until January. Or maybe even playing a condensed league-only slate during the December/January window when the full student body is not on campus.
“I think they’re throwing a lot at the wall here in the event that we can’t start the season on time,” McDermott said. “I’m hopeful that we’re able to play some sort of season. I think right now, it’s all systems go. We’re going to start on Nov. 10 as planned, and if adjustments are made then we will make our changes.”
» If the nonconference schedule is unchanged, Creighton will play a home game against a Big Ten team as part of the Gavitt Games. Those match-ups have not yet been announced.
“That’s the missing piece (of the schedule),” McDermott said.
CU hasn’t released its full nonconference slate for the 2020-21 season. But it’s set to host Arizona State, play at Kansas, travel to Nebraska and participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
» Guard Marcus Zegarowski and center Jacob Epperson have spent some time in Omaha this summer to rehab injuries under the supervision of Creighton’s medical staff.
Zegarowski is “right on schedule or probably ahead of schedule” after undergoing knee surgery in March, McDermott said. Zegarowski was expected to be sidelined for three to four months.
Center Jacob Epperson, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in October, is progressing well, too. Epperson’s done some individual work with assistant Paul Lusk — and the reviews are positive, according to McDermott.
“Coach Lusk has been working out Jacob and has been pleasantly surprised with his movement — laterally, running in a straight line, and his quickness getting off the floor,” McDermott said. “We’ll hope for good things for him. He certainly deserves it.”
» Shereef Mitchell recently went through an on-campus quarantine process to gain access to Creighton’s basketball facility. Given the developmental jump that many CU players have made heading into their sophomore years, he’ll be one to watch next season, certainly.
“He’s had a really good summer. He’s worked really hard to improve,” McDermott said.
Greg McDermott through the years
1984-88 Playing at Northern Iowa
2000 Wayne State
2001 Northern Iowa
2006 Iowa State
2010 First season at Creighton
2011 CBI
2012 Missouri Valley Conference tournament
2012 NCAA tournament
2013 Missouri Valley Conference tournament
2013 NCAA tournament
2013 Joined Big East Conference
2014 Final season coaching Doug McDermott
2014 NCAA tournament
2015 Losing record
2016 NIT
2017 Best start in Creighton history
2017 NCAA tournament
2017 McDermott stays at Creighton
2018 NCAA Tournament
