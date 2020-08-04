Creighton, coach Greg McDermott expecting delayed arrival for two new international players

The U.S. government also has since announced that new international students must take at least one in-person college class to be granted admittance in the country. That Immigration and Customs Enforcement directive originally extended to all international students, but the order was challenged in court and later rescinded.

Creighton is planning for on-campus, in-person classes for the fall semester starting on Aug. 17.

McDermott said his staff and CU’s compliance department have been working to help Kancleris and Andronikashvili during their visa application process.

“I’m confident that we’ll get our two guys here,” McDermott said Tuesday.

The rest of the Jays’ squad will start returning to campus within the next 10 days, although McDermott said the CU coaching staff still has not been approved to return to its offices at the Championship Center. So there is no date set to begin team workouts.

» Will there even be a college basketball season during a pandemic?

McDermott doesn’t know. He’s optimistic. And he knows the sport’s leadership — particularly since it still has three months to plan — will consider every possible scenario.