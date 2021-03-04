Creighton coach Greg McDermott is suspended

Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen announced in a statement Thursday night that he suspended coach Greg McDermott, who used an analogy to compare his program to a plantation during a locker-room speech after a loss Saturday.

McDermott will not coach the Bluejays’ next game — the regular-season finale against Butler on Saturday. He also is not permitted to participate in any team activities starting Thursday.

McDermott indicated on Twitter Wednesday night that he’s accepted the suspension.

“I made a mistake and I own it,” McDermott tweeted. “Mistakes come with consequences, and I accept and agree with the suspension.”

Assistant Alan Huss was named the interim head coach. According to Rasmussen’s statement, the Creighton team has “accepted” the decision to suspend McDermott.

“Coach McDermott and our athletics program must use this incident as an opportunity for growth and learning, as clearly more work needs to be done,” Rasmussen said in a statement.

The suspension comes one day after McDermott coached Creighton from the sideline in its 72-60 road loss at Villanova on Wednesday. That was the team’s first game since McDermott’s remarks were made public.