Creighton coach Greg McDermott is suspended

Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen announced in a statement Thursday night that he suspended coach Greg McDermott, who used an analogy to compare his program to a plantation during a locker-room speech after a loss Saturday.
McDermott will not coach the Bluejays’ next game — the regular-season finale against Butler on Saturday. He also is not permitted to participate in any team activities starting Thursday.
McDermott indicated on Twitter Wednesday night that he’s accepted the suspension.
“I made a mistake and I own it,” McDermott tweeted. “Mistakes come with consequences, and I accept and agree with the suspension.”
Assistant Alan Huss was named the interim head coach. According to Rasmussen’s statement, the Creighton team has “accepted” the decision to suspend McDermott.
“Coach McDermott and our athletics program must use this incident as an opportunity for growth and learning, as clearly more work needs to be done,” Rasmussen said in a statement.
The suspension comes one day after McDermott coached Creighton from the sideline in its 72-60 road loss at Villanova on Wednesday. That was the team’s first game since McDermott’s remarks were made public.
McDermott revealed Tuesday that he used a “terribly inappropriate analogy” after Saturday’s loss to Xavier. He apologized for his remarks in a 218-word statement on Twitter. He addressed the situation again Wednesday — though he did not take questions on the topic in his postgame press conference.
According to McDermott, he said to the Creighton players after their 77-69 loss to Xavier on Feb. 27: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”
Rasmussen said Thursday that after further review of those comments with Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson and other university leaders, it was determined McDermott would be suspended.
Further disciplinary measures are still under consideration but not all will be made public, according to the statement.
McDermott’s comments “were not in alignment with Creighton’s commitment to racial equity, diversity and respect,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen and Hendrickson both met with McDermott Monday, while the team was in Cincinnati. As part of a university statement released Tuesday, they indicated then that while they condemned his remarks, the institution’s disciplinary actions would remain confidential.
McDermott declined to answer a question Wednesday night about the punishment for his locker-room speech.