Creighton coach Greg McDermott thrilled over Dan Majerle's hole in one

Creighton coach Greg McDermott couldn’t have asked for a better warmup for his playing partner in this week’s Shadow Ridge Country Club member-guest tournament.

Just so happens his playing partner was a former NBA star nicknamed "Thunder Dan."

Dan Majerle, a three-time all-star and coach who now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, sank a hole in one on the 218-yard No. 8 with a hybrid during a practice round Wednesday. McDermott said the former Phoenix Sun is a good friend from the coaching profession.

McDermott said Majerle, who recently coached at Division I Grand Canyon, hit the ball right at the hole. They thought it was either in the rough or the cup. They found it in the cup.

“Those that were playing against him were not exceptionally happy,” McDermott said. “Me as his partner was very happy. We celebrated. It was fun.”

McDermott was playing with his son Doug, Arizona friend Adam Watters and pro golfer Adam Cockerill.

McDermott joked that Majerle really isn’t that famous anymore now that he’s retired. But son Doug has been in the news since signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week.