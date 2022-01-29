Creighton collapses in second half as No. 21 Xavier seizes control with 29-2 run

Creighton wilted away after building a convincing first-half lead against No. 21 Xavier Saturday, unable to take back the momentum as the Musketeers seized control with a 29-2 run after halftime.

It's a collapse that'll sting for some time — particularly for a young Jays squad that's looking to build confidence with the goal of ultimately earning an NCAA tournament bid later this season.

But CU has work to do to prove it belongs within that upper-tier of college hoops teams. Saturday's disastrous second half is evidence of that.

Instead of celebrating a resume-boosting win over a veteran Musketeers' squad inside the CHI Health Center, Creighton will soon be facing a real gut-check moment following the 74-64 defeat. It plays at UConn and at Seton Hall next.

The issues were exposed after the break Saturday.

The Jays got out-scored 11-0 in the first four minutes after halftime. Their 17-point lead got cut to 36-30 almost immediately.

Xavier kept coming.