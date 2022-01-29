 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton collapses in second half as No. 21 Xavier seizes control with 29-2 run
BASKETBALL

Jones, Kalkbrenner

Xavier's Colby Jones gets a hand on the ball as Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner tries to shoot.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jon Nyatawa discusses the Jays loss to Xavier and the week ahead.

Creighton wilted away after building a convincing first-half lead against No. 21 Xavier Saturday, unable to take back the momentum as the Musketeers seized control with a 29-2 run after halftime.

It's a collapse that'll sting for some time — particularly for a young Jays squad that's looking to build confidence with the goal of ultimately earning an NCAA tournament bid later this season.

But CU has work to do to prove it belongs within that upper-tier of college hoops teams. Saturday's disastrous second half is evidence of that.

Instead of celebrating a resume-boosting win over a veteran Musketeers' squad inside the CHI Health Center, Creighton will soon be facing a real gut-check moment following the 74-64 defeat. It plays at UConn and at Seton Hall next.

The issues were exposed after the break Saturday.

The Jays got out-scored 11-0 in the first four minutes after halftime. Their 17-point lead got cut to 36-30 almost immediately.

Xavier kept coming.

Senior Paul Scruggs finished off a layup and then tipped in his own miss the next time down, to pull his team within 36-34. A few possessions later, the Musketeers had a 38-36 lead on a runout dunk by junior Zach Freemantle.

And Xavier kept coming.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's two free throws at the 12:30 mark were Creighton's first points of the half. That tied the game at 38-all. But the Musketeers answered with two more 3-pointers and two more interior buckets to push their advantage to 48-38 with nine minutes left.

Ball game.

The Jays ended up going 11 minutes without a field goal to begin the second half. They had 16 possessions, turning the ball over seven times and missing all eight of their shots. Coach Greg McDermott, in his first game back after entering COVID protocols, tried to help his team regroup by calling two timeouts during the drought. Nothing worked.

CU couldn't score. And it couldn't get a stop.

Xavier scored 55 points in the second half on 65.5% shooting. It went 9 of 12 from 3-point range after the break. Even on the rare occasion that there were missed shots, it didn't let CU off the hook — the Musketeers grabbed six offensive rebounds on their 10 second-half misses.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

