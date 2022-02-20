Creighton comes roaring back, makes key plays in crunch time to outlast Marquette

Creighton outlasted Marquette in a Sunday thriller at the CHI Health Center, making the key plays in crunch time to extend its winning streak to five straight games.

The Jays (18-8, 10-5) trailed 78-73 with five minutes to play, but roared back to secure an 83-82 win.

They held the Golden Eagles to just four points during that final stretch. Marquette (17-10, 9-7) — which went 1 of 6 from the floor and turned it over four times — wasn't sharp in the game's most critical moments, but CU had a lot to do with that.

The biggest defensive play for Creighton came with about 15 seconds left, with CU ahead 80-79, when backup Rati Andronikashvili forced Marquette's Darryl Morsell into a turnover in the backcourt. Morsell lost control of the ball trying to get past Andronikashvili, who only entered the game late because Alex O'Connell suffered an ankle injury.

That was the theme of the day for the Jays. They had guys step up.

Those who played gave it all. They had to. CU's depleted roster has been tested during this recent run — freshman Arthur Kaluma has missed four straight games now.

The Jays showed some guts late, especially.

Senior Ryan Hawkins made it 78-75 with a floater with 3:47 left. Ryan Nembhard finished a layup just before the buzzer to make it 78-77. After the two teams traded a free throw each, Hawkins stole the ball from Justin Lewis and guided in a fast-break layup to put CU ahead for good at 80-79 with 1:06 to go.

The Golden Eagles then missed three straight looks in close. There was the Morsell turnover. Another turnover came on an in-bounds play moments later — with the Jays leading 81-79 with 5.5 seconds left — when Greg Elliot stepped over the end-line.

The win moved Creighton into a tie for third place in the Big East standings. And it boosted the Jays' rapidly improving NCAA tournament résumé.

If they get a bid, they'll certainly remember this one.

There were 16 lead changes and 16 ties — neither team went ahead by more than seven points. Every surge was answered with poise, momentum by expertly attacking the defense and creating a high-percentage look.

Marquette had Morsell nailing mid-range jumpers and finding teammates flashing to the paint. The Jays often leaned on Nembhard, who twice beat the shot-clock with driving buckets down the stretch to keep his team close.

Each squad pushed tempo, attacking with authority from the start. It was an offensive showcase for much of the night. Until CU's defense stiffened late.

The only field goal Marquette made in the final five minutes was an on-the-run 3-pointer just ahead of the final buzzer, which trimmed a four-point lead to one. An in-bounds to Hawkins with 0.6 seconds left ended the game.

